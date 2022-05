Our nation pauses on Memorial Day to remember the more than 1.3 million Americans who paid the ultimate price to protect our freedom and preserve our liberties. Since, like Ronald Reagan stated in his “A Time for Choosing” speech, “freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction” and it doesn’t get passed on “to our children in the bloodstream,” it’s critical that we ensure liberty’s torch gets “handed on for them to do the same.”

