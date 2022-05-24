Is Tanya's Boyfriend Roby Jealous of Harry Styles?

Ryan Seacrest , Sisanie and Tanya Rad just interviewed Harry Styles last week ! Everyone was so excited to talk to him about his new album, Harry's House , but especially Tanya because of how she reacts to him. She interviewed the "As It Was" singer in-person back in 2020 when she started dating Roby

But is Tanya's boyfriend jealous of Harry Styles because of her infatuation and reaction to Mr. Styles' presence?

"Roby is not a jealous guy. He is very very confident," Tanya was telling Seacrest and Sisanie. "He's never expressed jealousy ever in our relationship but there's something about Harry Styles that gets him a little squirmy."

Seacrest had some things to say to Tanya that assures Roby it isn't Harry Styles that gets him nervous...

Photo: OAWRS/Tanya Rad

Relive the hilarious video for everyone's thoughts on Tanya's reaction to Harry Styles!