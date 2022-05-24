ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Town in Every State Where People Travel the Furthest For Work

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLFGi_0fp2UOvw00 The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States - and two-thirds of white-collar workers - were doing their job remotely at least some of the time.

The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of Americans. Gallup reports that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit. ( Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home. )

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers are far more likely to have longer commutes than in others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town - defined as a place with between 1,000 and 25,000 residents - with the longest commute in every state.

Among the towns on this list, average commute times range from about 22 minutes up to over an hour. Over the course of a week, these commute times add up, from nearly four hours to over 11 - and from nearly eight days to over three weeks over the course of a year. In most towns on this list, commuters spend over five more days commuting per year than the typical commuter across the state as a whole.

In several of the towns on this list, the share of commuters using public transit exceeds the comparable statewide average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. In most of these towns, however, commuters are more likely to drive to work alone than commuters statewide, suggesting that long commutes are the result of traffic congestion or greater distance to the workplace. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf9n2_0fp2UOvw00

Alabama: Moundville
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 35.3 (Alabama: 25.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 94.3% (Alabama: 84.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.0% (Alabama: 8.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Alabama: 0.3%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 161

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1ziH_0fp2UOvw00

Alaska: Meadow Lakes
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 40.7 (Alaska: 18.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.4% (Alaska: 68.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.2% (Alaska: 12.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Alaska: 1.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWRU5_0fp2UOvw00

Arizona: Three Points
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 55.1 (Arizona: 25.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.3% (Arizona: 74.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.3% (Arizona: 10.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Arizona: 1.6%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H2xk_0fp2UOvw00

Arkansas: Ward
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 34.2 (Arkansas: 21.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.6% (Arkansas: 82.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.3% (Arkansas: 10.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Arkansas: 0.3%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2Utd_0fp2UOvw00

California: Mountain House
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 66.4 (California: 29.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 64.1% (California: 72.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.4% (California: 10.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 6.1% (California: 4.6%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZfJZ_0fp2UOvw00

Colorado: Ponderosa Park
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 46.1 (Colorado: 25.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 80.2% (Colorado: 72.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.9% (Colorado: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.2% (Colorado: 2.8%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 127

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ86f_0fp2UOvw00

Connecticut: Coleytown
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 50.7 (Connecticut: 26.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 43.5% (Connecticut: 76.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.3% (Connecticut: 7.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 18.8% (Connecticut: 4.4%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mn2x4_0fp2UOvw00

Delaware: Middletown
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 36.6 (Delaware: 26.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.9% (Delaware: 78.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.2% (Delaware: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Delaware: 2.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9mIo_0fp2UOvw00

Florida: Geneva
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 48.0 (Florida: 27.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.4% (Florida: 77.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 21.8% (Florida: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Florida: 1.6%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 432

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5OJE_0fp2UOvw00

Georgia: Heron Bay
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 47.8 (Georgia: 28.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 65.2% (Georgia: 77.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.5% (Georgia: 9.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 15.4% (Georgia: 1.9%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpSjw_0fp2UOvw00

Hawaii: Hawaiian Ocean View
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 65.6 (Hawaii: 27.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 52.0% (Hawaii: 67.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 39.2% (Hawaii: 13.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Hawaii: 5.5%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXsoa_0fp2UOvw00

Idaho: Victor
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 34.8 (Idaho: 21.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.8% (Idaho: 77.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 13.8% (Idaho: 9.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.6% (Idaho: 0.6%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvreq_0fp2UOvw00

Illinois: Lynwood
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 43.4 (Illinois: 29.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.4% (Illinois: 71.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.7% (Illinois: 7.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.8% (Illinois: 8.8%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 391

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYGgE_0fp2UOvw00

Indiana: Lakes of the Four Seasons
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 38.5 (Indiana: 23.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 87.1% (Indiana: 81.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.5% (Indiana: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Indiana: 0.9%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 163

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2topBq_0fp2UOvw00

Iowa: La Porte City
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 27.5 (Iowa: 19.5)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 90.2% (Iowa: 80.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.8% (Iowa: 8.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Iowa: 0.9%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 133

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yAjU_0fp2UOvw00

Kansas: Tonganoxie
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 32.7 (Kansas: 19.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.5% (Kansas: 80.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 17.9% (Kansas: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Kansas: 0.4%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 92

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTZ44_0fp2UOvw00

Kentucky: Falmouth
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.9 (Kentucky: 23.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 92.2% (Kentucky: 81.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.9% (Kentucky: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.0% (Kentucky: 0.9%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 118

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6GlF_0fp2UOvw00

Louisiana: Franklinton
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.5 (Louisiana: 25.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.3% (Louisiana: 81.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.0% (Louisiana: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Louisiana: 1.1%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 138

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyOUV_0fp2UOvw00

Maine: Lake Arrowhead
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 37.8 (Maine: 24.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 87.5% (Maine: 77.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Maine: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Maine: 0.5%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WO8RT_0fp2UOvw00

Maryland: Bryans Road
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 50.3 (Maryland: 33.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.1% (Maryland: 72.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.1% (Maryland: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 6.7% (Maryland: 7.4%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 207

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rrbs_0fp2UOvw00

Massachusetts: Cedar Crest
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 47.8 (Massachusetts: 30.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.3% (Massachusetts: 68.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Massachusetts: 7.3%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.7% (Massachusetts: 9.5%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 111

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqNQp_0fp2UOvw00

Michigan: Pearl Beach
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.0 (Michigan: 24.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.8% (Michigan: 80.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.6% (Michigan: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Michigan: 1.3%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 225

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZL4T_0fp2UOvw00

Minnesota: Scandia
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.8 (Minnesota: 23.8)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.4% (Minnesota: 76.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.2% (Minnesota: 8.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.7% (Minnesota: 3.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 203

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4Qs0_0fp2UOvw00

Mississippi: Diamondhead
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 41.9 (Mississippi: 25.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.4% (Mississippi: 84.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.9% (Mississippi: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Mississippi: 0.3%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHaKD_0fp2UOvw00

Missouri: Marthasville
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.6 (Missouri: 23.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.3% (Missouri: 80.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.5% (Missouri: 8.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.6% (Missouri: 1.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 208

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMdoQ_0fp2UOvw00

Montana: Lockwood
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 21.8 (Montana: 18.4)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 82.6% (Montana: 75.2%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.8% (Montana: 9.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Montana: 0.7%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNbId_0fp2UOvw00

Nebraska: St. Paul
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 28.7 (Nebraska: 18.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 76.0% (Nebraska: 80.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 14.8% (Nebraska: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Nebraska: 0.6%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJJhm_0fp2UOvw00

Nevada: Spring Creek
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 43.1 (Nevada: 24.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 62.8% (Nevada: 76.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.2% (Nevada: 10.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 15.5% (Nevada: 2.9%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SAwj_0fp2UOvw00

New Hampshire: Epping
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 35.0 (New Hampshire: 27.4)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.5% (New Hampshire: 79.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.4% (New Hampshire: 7.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New Hampshire: 0.8%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWJH1_0fp2UOvw00

New Jersey: Upper Greenwood Lake
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 52.5 (New Jersey: 32.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.3% (New Jersey: 69.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.0% (New Jersey: 7.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.0% (New Jersey: 10.8%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 385

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCDso_0fp2UOvw00

New Mexico: Meadow Lake
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.5 (New Mexico: 22.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.8% (New Mexico: 79.1%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (New Mexico: 10.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (New Mexico: 1.0%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VEzD_0fp2UOvw00

New York: Heritage Hills
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 49.7 (New York: 33.5)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.2% (New York: 52.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.8% (New York: 6.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 14.1% (New York: 26.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 515

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIoiV_0fp2UOvw00

North Carolina: Westport
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.8 (North Carolina: 24.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 70.9% (North Carolina: 79.3%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.2% (North Carolina: 9.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.3% (North Carolina: 1.0%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 234

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335KSL_0fp2UOvw00

North Dakota: Casselton
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 30.1 (North Dakota: 17.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 86.8% (North Dakota: 80.8%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.2% (North Dakota: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (North Dakota: 0.5%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJNue_0fp2UOvw00

Ohio: Apple Valley
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 35.5 (Ohio: 23.7)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.2% (Ohio: 81.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.4% (Ohio: 7.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (Ohio: 1.4%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 388

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTj1H_0fp2UOvw00

Oklahoma: Slaughterville
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 32.1 (Oklahoma: 22.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.3% (Oklahoma: 81.6%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.0% (Oklahoma: 9.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Oklahoma: 0.4%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 105

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae7xX_0fp2UOvw00

Oregon: Crooked River Ranch
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 41.9 (Oregon: 23.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.9% (Oregon: 70.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 20.0% (Oregon: 9.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Oregon: 4.0%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2X9n_0fp2UOvw00

Pennsylvania: Pine Ridge
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 67.3 (Pennsylvania: 27.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.8% (Pennsylvania: 74.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.5% (Pennsylvania: 8.2%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 8.7% (Pennsylvania: 5.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vram8_0fp2UOvw00

Rhode Island: Pascoag
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.6 (Rhode Island: 25.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.6% (Rhode Island: 79.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Rhode Island: 8.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (Rhode Island: 2.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3iv4_0fp2UOvw00

South Carolina: Andrews
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 42.7 (South Carolina: 25.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 91.1% (South Carolina: 81.5%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.5% (South Carolina: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (South Carolina: 0.5%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 147

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7C1p_0fp2UOvw00

South Dakota: Colonial Pine Hills
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 24.8 (South Dakota: 17.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.9% (South Dakota: 80.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.8% (South Dakota: 8.1%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (South Dakota: 0.5%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpr9z_0fp2UOvw00

Tennessee: Hartsville/Trousdale County
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 41.0 (Tennessee: 25.4)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.1% (Tennessee: 81.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 15.2% (Tennessee: 8.8%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Tennessee: 0.6%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOXmD_0fp2UOvw00

Texas: Cedar Creek
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 46.8 (Texas: 26.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 96.2% (Texas: 78.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 0.0% reported (Texas: 9.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.4% (Texas: 1.3%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 485

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuGPp_0fp2UOvw00

Utah: Erda
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 32.1 (Utah: 22.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 61.4% (Utah: 74.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 23.2% (Utah: 10.4%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Utah: 2.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 78

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZqiM_0fp2UOvw00

Vermont: Milton
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 26.9 (Vermont: 23.3)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.1% (Vermont: 74.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.5% (Vermont: 8.5%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Vermont: 1.2%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3740zd_0fp2UOvw00

Virginia: Lake Holiday
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 49.3 (Virginia: 28.6)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.8% (Virginia: 74.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 11.0% (Virginia: 8.9%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.5% (Virginia: 4.0%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 217

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrNuG_0fp2UOvw00

Washington: Hansville
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 51.2 (Washington: 28.0)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 60.6% (Washington: 69.7%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.7% (Washington: 9.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 10.4% (Washington: 6.0%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKD6a_0fp2UOvw00

West Virginia: Shannondale
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 44.2 (West Virginia: 26.1)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.5% (West Virginia: 82.0%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.3% (West Virginia: 8.6%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (West Virginia: 0.8%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTdTH_0fp2UOvw00

Wisconsin: Twin Lakes
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 34.0 (Wisconsin: 22.2)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 87.2% (Wisconsin: 79.9%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.9% (Wisconsin: 7.7%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.1% (Wisconsin: 1.5%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 221

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruabF_0fp2UOvw00

Wyoming: Glenrock
> Avg. commute time (minutes): 29.5 (Wyoming: 17.9)
> Share of commuters driving alone: 80.8% (Wyoming: 77.4%)
> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.7% (Wyoming: 10.0%)
> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Wyoming: 1.0%)
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 25

Methodology

To determine the town with the longest commute in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of average commute times from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if average commute time estimates were not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 workers 16 years and over who did not work from home, or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a town’s average commute time was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all towns’ average commute times. We similarly excluded towns that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Towns were ranked based on their average commute time. To break ties, we used the share of workers with a commute of 45 minutes or longer.

Additional information on the share of commuters driving alone, carpooling, and using public transit are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

