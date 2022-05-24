The Town in Every State Where People Travel the Furthest For Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States - and two-thirds of white-collar workers - were doing their job remotely at least some of the time.

The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of Americans. Gallup reports that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of commute time as the chief benefit. ( Here is a look at the state where the most people are working from home. )

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time in the United States is 26.9 minutes. For those who travel to and from work every Monday through Friday, this translates to about 4.5 hours per week, or nearly 10 days a year.

Of course, commute times vary from person to person, but in some parts of the country, workers are far more likely to have longer commutes than in others. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town - defined as a place with between 1,000 and 25,000 residents - with the longest commute in every state.

Among the towns on this list, average commute times range from about 22 minutes up to over an hour. Over the course of a week, these commute times add up, from nearly four hours to over 11 - and from nearly eight days to over three weeks over the course of a year. In most towns on this list, commuters spend over five more days commuting per year than the typical commuter across the state as a whole.

In several of the towns on this list, the share of commuters using public transit exceeds the comparable statewide average. In most cases, public transportation is less direct than simply driving from door to door, adding to overall commute time. In most of these towns, however, commuters are more likely to drive to work alone than commuters statewide, suggesting that long commutes are the result of traffic congestion or greater distance to the workplace. Here is a look at the cities where people lose the most time driving each year.

Click here to see the town in every state where people travel the furthest for work

Click here to read our detailed methodology

Alabama: Moundville

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 35.3 (Alabama: 25.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 94.3% (Alabama: 84.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.0% (Alabama: 8.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Alabama: 0.3%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 161

Alaska: Meadow Lakes

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 40.7 (Alaska: 18.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.4% (Alaska: 68.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.2% (Alaska: 12.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Alaska: 1.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 39

ALSO READ: The Worst City to Drive in Every State

Arizona: Three Points

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 55.1 (Arizona: 25.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.3% (Arizona: 74.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.3% (Arizona: 10.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Arizona: 1.6%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 82

Arkansas: Ward

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 34.2 (Arkansas: 21.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.6% (Arkansas: 82.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.3% (Arkansas: 10.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Arkansas: 0.3%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 97

California: Mountain House

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 66.4 (California: 29.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 64.1% (California: 72.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.4% (California: 10.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 6.1% (California: 4.6%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 502

Colorado: Ponderosa Park

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 46.1 (Colorado: 25.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 80.2% (Colorado: 72.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.9% (Colorado: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.2% (Colorado: 2.8%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 127

Connecticut: Coleytown

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 50.7 (Connecticut: 26.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 43.5% (Connecticut: 76.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.3% (Connecticut: 7.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 18.8% (Connecticut: 4.4%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 90

ALSO READ: This State Has the Best Highways in America

Delaware: Middletown

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 36.6 (Delaware: 26.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.9% (Delaware: 78.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.2% (Delaware: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Delaware: 2.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 30

Florida: Geneva

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 48.0 (Florida: 27.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.4% (Florida: 77.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 21.8% (Florida: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Florida: 1.6%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 432

Georgia: Heron Bay

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 47.8 (Georgia: 28.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 65.2% (Georgia: 77.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.5% (Georgia: 9.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 15.4% (Georgia: 1.9%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 201

Hawaii: Hawaiian Ocean View

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 65.6 (Hawaii: 27.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 52.0% (Hawaii: 67.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 39.2% (Hawaii: 13.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Hawaii: 5.5%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 82

Idaho: Victor

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 34.8 (Idaho: 21.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.8% (Idaho: 77.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 13.8% (Idaho: 9.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.6% (Idaho: 0.6%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 47

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Dangerous Bridges

Illinois: Lynwood

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 43.4 (Illinois: 29.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.4% (Illinois: 71.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.7% (Illinois: 7.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.8% (Illinois: 8.8%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 391

Indiana: Lakes of the Four Seasons

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 38.5 (Indiana: 23.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 87.1% (Indiana: 81.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.5% (Indiana: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Indiana: 0.9%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 163

Iowa: La Porte City

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 27.5 (Iowa: 19.5)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 90.2% (Iowa: 80.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.8% (Iowa: 8.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Iowa: 0.9%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 133

Kansas: Tonganoxie

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 32.7 (Kansas: 19.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.5% (Kansas: 80.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 17.9% (Kansas: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Kansas: 0.4%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 92

Kentucky: Falmouth

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.9 (Kentucky: 23.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 92.2% (Kentucky: 81.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.9% (Kentucky: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.0% (Kentucky: 0.9%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 118

ALSO READ: Cities Where People Lose the Most Time Driving Each Year

Louisiana: Franklinton

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.5 (Louisiana: 25.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.3% (Louisiana: 81.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 2.0% (Louisiana: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Louisiana: 1.1%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 138

Maine: Lake Arrowhead

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 37.8 (Maine: 24.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 87.5% (Maine: 77.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Maine: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Maine: 0.5%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 51

Maryland: Bryans Road

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 50.3 (Maryland: 33.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.1% (Maryland: 72.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.1% (Maryland: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 6.7% (Maryland: 7.4%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 207

Massachusetts: Cedar Crest

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 47.8 (Massachusetts: 30.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.3% (Massachusetts: 68.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Massachusetts: 7.3%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.7% (Massachusetts: 9.5%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 111

Michigan: Pearl Beach

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.0 (Michigan: 24.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.8% (Michigan: 80.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.6% (Michigan: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Michigan: 1.3%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 225

ALSO READ: This Is the Worst City for Airport Layovers

Minnesota: Scandia

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.8 (Minnesota: 23.8)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 75.4% (Minnesota: 76.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.2% (Minnesota: 8.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.7% (Minnesota: 3.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 203

Mississippi: Diamondhead

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 41.9 (Mississippi: 25.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.4% (Mississippi: 84.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.9% (Mississippi: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Mississippi: 0.3%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 88

Missouri: Marthasville

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.6 (Missouri: 23.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.3% (Missouri: 80.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.5% (Missouri: 8.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.6% (Missouri: 1.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 208

Montana: Lockwood

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 21.8 (Montana: 18.4)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 82.6% (Montana: 75.2%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.8% (Montana: 9.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Montana: 0.7%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 37

Nebraska: St. Paul

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 28.7 (Nebraska: 18.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 76.0% (Nebraska: 80.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 14.8% (Nebraska: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Nebraska: 0.6%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

ALSO READ: The Worst City to Drive in Every State

Nevada: Spring Creek

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 43.1 (Nevada: 24.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 62.8% (Nevada: 76.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.2% (Nevada: 10.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 15.5% (Nevada: 2.9%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 26

New Hampshire: Epping

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 35.0 (New Hampshire: 27.4)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.5% (New Hampshire: 79.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 5.4% (New Hampshire: 7.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (New Hampshire: 0.8%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 37

New Jersey: Upper Greenwood Lake

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 52.5 (New Jersey: 32.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 78.3% (New Jersey: 69.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.0% (New Jersey: 7.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 4.0% (New Jersey: 10.8%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 385

New Mexico: Meadow Lake

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.5 (New Mexico: 22.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.8% (New Mexico: 79.1%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (New Mexico: 10.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (New Mexico: 1.0%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 56

New York: Heritage Hills

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 49.7 (New York: 33.5)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.2% (New York: 52.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.8% (New York: 6.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 14.1% (New York: 26.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 515

ALSO READ: This State Has the Best Highways in America

North Carolina: Westport

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.8 (North Carolina: 24.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 70.9% (North Carolina: 79.3%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 3.2% (North Carolina: 9.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.3% (North Carolina: 1.0%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 234

North Dakota: Casselton

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 30.1 (North Dakota: 17.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 86.8% (North Dakota: 80.8%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.2% (North Dakota: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (North Dakota: 0.5%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 19

Ohio: Apple Valley

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 35.5 (Ohio: 23.7)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.2% (Ohio: 81.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.4% (Ohio: 7.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (Ohio: 1.4%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 388

Oklahoma: Slaughterville

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 32.1 (Oklahoma: 22.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.3% (Oklahoma: 81.6%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.0% (Oklahoma: 9.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Oklahoma: 0.4%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 105

Oregon: Crooked River Ranch

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 41.9 (Oregon: 23.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 73.9% (Oregon: 70.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 20.0% (Oregon: 9.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (Oregon: 4.0%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 110

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Dangerous Bridges

Pennsylvania: Pine Ridge

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 67.3 (Pennsylvania: 27.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 72.8% (Pennsylvania: 74.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 16.5% (Pennsylvania: 8.2%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 8.7% (Pennsylvania: 5.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 572

Rhode Island: Pascoag

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 39.6 (Rhode Island: 25.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.6% (Rhode Island: 79.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 8.5% (Rhode Island: 8.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.1% (Rhode Island: 2.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 12

South Carolina: Andrews

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 42.7 (South Carolina: 25.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 91.1% (South Carolina: 81.5%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 6.5% (South Carolina: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.5% (South Carolina: 0.5%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 147

South Dakota: Colonial Pine Hills

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 24.8 (South Dakota: 17.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 88.9% (South Dakota: 80.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 4.8% (South Dakota: 8.1%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (South Dakota: 0.5%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 37

Tennessee: Hartsville/Trousdale County

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 41.0 (Tennessee: 25.4)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 79.1% (Tennessee: 81.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 15.2% (Tennessee: 8.8%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Tennessee: 0.6%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 140

ALSO READ: Cities Where People Lose the Most Time Driving Each Year

Texas: Cedar Creek

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 46.8 (Texas: 26.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 96.2% (Texas: 78.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 0.0% reported (Texas: 9.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 2.4% (Texas: 1.3%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 485

Utah: Erda

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 32.1 (Utah: 22.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 61.4% (Utah: 74.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 23.2% (Utah: 10.4%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.8% (Utah: 2.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 78

Vermont: Milton

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 26.9 (Vermont: 23.3)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 83.1% (Vermont: 74.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.5% (Vermont: 8.5%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Vermont: 1.2%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 23

Virginia: Lake Holiday

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 49.3 (Virginia: 28.6)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 85.8% (Virginia: 74.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 11.0% (Virginia: 8.9%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.5% (Virginia: 4.0%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 217

Washington: Hansville

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 51.2 (Washington: 28.0)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 60.6% (Washington: 69.7%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 12.7% (Washington: 9.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 10.4% (Washington: 6.0%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 241

ALSO READ: This Is the Worst City for Airport Layovers

West Virginia: Shannondale

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 44.2 (West Virginia: 26.1)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 84.5% (West Virginia: 82.0%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 10.3% (West Virginia: 8.6%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (West Virginia: 0.8%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 58

Wisconsin: Twin Lakes

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 34.0 (Wisconsin: 22.2)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 87.2% (Wisconsin: 79.9%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 7.9% (Wisconsin: 7.7%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 1.1% (Wisconsin: 1.5%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 221

Wyoming: Glenrock

> Avg. commute time (minutes): 29.5 (Wyoming: 17.9)

> Share of commuters driving alone: 80.8% (Wyoming: 77.4%)

> Share of commuters carpooling: 9.7% (Wyoming: 10.0%)

> Share of commuters using public transit: 0.0% reported (Wyoming: 1.0%)

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 25

Methodology

To determine the town with the longest commute in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of average commute times from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if average commute time estimates were not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 workers 16 years and over who did not work from home, or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a town’s average commute time was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all towns’ average commute times. We similarly excluded towns that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Towns were ranked based on their average commute time. To break ties, we used the share of workers with a commute of 45 minutes or longer.

Additional information on the share of commuters driving alone, carpooling, and using public transit are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .