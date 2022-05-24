ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

SD County could see mandatory water restrictions

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California officials worry some communities won't have enough water to get through the summer -- at least not without residents and businesses significantly cutting back on their usage.

The California State Water Resource Control Board met Tuesday to discuss proposed regulations to encourage more water conservation. This comes one day after Governor Gavin Newsom threatened the possibly of statewide mandates including San Diego County.

The state has given local agencies the power to regulate water. But the governor warns if localized conservation does not happen the state would be forced to implement mandatory restrictions.

Last summer, Newsom asked people to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by 15%, but residents have been slow to meet that goal.

Meanwhile, San Diego County Water Authority hasn't needed any water from state supplies since July partly because it relies on a mix of other sources including a desalination plant, said board Chairman Gary Croucher.

How soon Newsom could impose mandatory restrictions if conservation doesn't improve wasn't clear. He plans to meet with water agencies again in two months.

The state is urging Californians to do their part like:

  • limiting outdoor watering
  • taking shorter showers
  • taking showers instead of baths
  • Using a broom instead of a hose to clean outdoors
  • washing full loads of clothes

