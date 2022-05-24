ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

30 American Beaches That May Soon Disappear

By Thomas C. Frohlich
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVZAe_0fp2U3Tw00 Beach communities are well familiar with such hazards as storms, floods, and erosion. And with more frequent and intense rainstorms associated with rising sea levels, the problems created by these weather events will get worse with the climate emergency, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency . Already, some of America's most popular beaches have lost a considerable amount of shoreline.

To identify 30 popular beaches at the greatest risk of disappearing, 24/7 Tempo calculated the compound average growth rate of shoreline length for more than 600 “ significant public beaches ” in the United States between the most recent and oldest years for which data was available using beach length statistics compiled by the EPA. For the average beach, the change in shoreline was calculated for the period from 2008 to 2017. For a broader international perspective on this subject, see the countries doing the most and least to protect the environment .

Many of the U.S. beaches that have shrunk considerably in recent years are also among the smallest beaches, usually located on the Virgin Islands. To capture the magnitude of the problem of erosion across the nation’s coastal states, we only considered beaches that are 1 mile long or greater.

Storms, floods, and erosion -- and their continued intensification -- threaten approximately $1 trillion held in coastal real estate across the United States, according to The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fourth Assessment Report. Some of the nation’s biggest cities are at significant risk -- here are American cities that will soon be underwater .

In addition to losing a place where people can enjoy the sun and water -- and with it the recreational and commercial value from fishing, tourism, and other commerce -- erosion can have serious environmental consequences. At risk are a range of unique plant and animal habitats, as well as the buffer sand dunes provide against high winds and waves from storms.

Click here to see 30 popular beaches at the greatest risk of disappearing due to erosion.
Click here to see our full methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNzVW_0fp2U3Tw00

30. Daytona Beach Shores at Dunlawton, Volusia County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -6.6%
> Beach length 2008: 5.4 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.7 miles (-49.5%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 496,268 to 518,660 (+4.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.36 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obvOi_0fp2U3Tw00

29. Third Beach, Olympic National Park, Jefferson County, WA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -6.6%
> Beach length 2007: 4.6 miles
> Beach length 2011: 3.5 miles (-23.9%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 29,882 to 30,524 (+2.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 9.23 inches

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyFmX_0fp2U3Tw00

28. Holden Beach Pier, Brunswick County, NC
> Avg. annual beach loss: -7.1%
> Beach length 2007: 4.6 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.0 miles (-55.5%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 110,324 to 122,586 (+11.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.45 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1vAh_0fp2U3Tw00

27. Kalaloch Beach & Campground, Olympic National Park, Jefferson County, WA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -7.1%
> Beach length 2007: 4.6 miles
> Beach length 2011: 3.4 miles (-25.6%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 29,882 to 30,524 (+2.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 9.23 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6eNv_0fp2U3Tw00

26. Squalicum Beach, Whatcom County, WA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -7.6%
> Beach length 2008: 2.7 miles
> Beach length 2011: 2.1 miles (-21.1%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 203,211 to 212,738 (+4.7%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 6.05 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rq9l_0fp2U3Tw00

25. Port Crescent, Clallam County, WA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -7.7%
> Beach length 2008: 3.6 miles
> Beach length 2010: 3.1 miles (-14.8%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 71,731 to 73,439 (+2.4%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 7.94 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkrBZ_0fp2U3Tw00

24. North Ormond Beach, Volusia County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -7.7%
> Beach length 2008: 12.4 miles
> Beach length 2018: 5.5 miles (-55.3%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 496,268 to 518,660 (+4.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.36 inches

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PSnc_0fp2U3Tw00

23. Huguenot Park, Duval County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -8.1%
> Beach length 2008: 3.0 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.3 miles (-57.1%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 872,598 to 912,043 (+4.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.23 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCU7f_0fp2U3Tw00

22. Ocean Crest Fishing Pier, Brunswick County, NC
> Avg. annual beach loss: -8.4%
> Beach length 2007: 3.2 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.2 miles (-61.7%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 110,324 to 122,586 (+11.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.45 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrlfO_0fp2U3Tw00

21. Ocean Isle Beach Pier, Brunswick County, NC
> Avg. annual beach loss: -8.4%
> Beach length 2007: 2.9 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.1 miles (-61.9%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 110,324 to 122,586 (+11.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.45 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3012T7_0fp2U3Tw00

20. Sunken Meadow State Park, Suffolk County, NY
> Avg. annual beach loss: -8.5%
> Beach length 2007: 3.0 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.1 miles (-62.3%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 1,495,803 to 1,497,595 (+0.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 3.90 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2fbg_0fp2U3Tw00

19. Ormond Beach, Volusia County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -8.7%
> Beach length 2008: 6.3 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.5 miles (-59.9%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 496,268 to 518,660 (+4.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.36 inches

ALSO READ: 20 Islands That Will Disappear in Your Lifetime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIUyK_0fp2U3Tw00

18. Onslow County Parks: Beach Access #4, Onslow County, NC
> Avg. annual beach loss: -8.8%
> Beach length 2008: 5.4 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.1 miles (-60.2%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 179,935 to 192,685 (+7.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.44 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIjnM_0fp2U3Tw00

17. Mickler's Landing, St. Johns County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -9.2%
> Beach length 2008: 12.4 miles
> Beach length 2018: 4.7 miles (-61.8%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 197,115 to 226,578 (+14.9%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.23 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxC7J_0fp2U3Tw00

16. Public Shoreline Beach, Portage Bay, Delta County, MI
> Avg. annual beach loss: -9.9%
> Beach length 2007: 6.9 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.2 miles (-68.1%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 36,967 to 36,395 (+-1.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 2.57 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4GGL_0fp2U3Tw00

15. Neptune Beach, Duval County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -10.1%
> Beach length 2008: 3.6 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.2 miles (-65.5%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 872,598 to 912,043 (+4.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.23 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWrOQ_0fp2U3Tw00

14. Semiahmoo County Park, Whatcom County, WA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -10.3%
> Beach length 2007: 3.2 miles
> Beach length 2013: 1.7 miles (-48.0%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 203,211 to 212,738 (+4.7%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 6.05 inches

ALSO READ: Attractions That Are Being Destroyed by Climate Change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WjOH_0fp2U3Tw00

13. Daytona Beach Shores at Florida Shores Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -10.3%
> Beach length 2008: 3.6 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.2 miles (-66.5%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 496,268 to 518,660 (+4.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.36 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGBCE_0fp2U3Tw00

12. Drayton Harbor, Whatcom County, WA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -10.5%
> Beach length 2008: 1.9 miles
> Beach length 2011: 1.4 miles (-28.2%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 203,211 to 212,738 (+4.7%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 6.05 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FU29E_0fp2U3Tw00

11. Caswell Beach, Public Beach Access, Brunswick County, NC
> Avg. annual beach loss: -10.8%
> Beach length 2007: 5.0 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.4 miles (-71.6%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 110,324 to 122,586 (+11.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.45 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNRQj_0fp2U3Tw00

10. Meyers Beach, Curry County, OR
> Avg. annual beach loss: -12.5%
> Beach length 2007: 6.0 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.4 miles (-77.0%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 22,361 to 22,377 (+0.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 8.35 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fNlp_0fp2U3Tw00

9. Atlantic Beach, Duval County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -12.6%
> Beach length 2008: 4.0 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.0 miles (-73.9%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 872,598 to 912,043 (+4.5%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.23 inches

ALSO READ: 27 Effects of Climate Change That Can’t Be Stopped

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQTTb_0fp2U3Tw00

8. Crescent Beach, St. Johns County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -13.5%
> Beach length 2008: 9.9 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.3 miles (-76.5%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 197,115 to 226,578 (+14.9%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.23 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlLFv_0fp2U3Tw00

7. Gamble Rogers State Park, Flagler County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -15.0%
> Beach length 2008: 5.5 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.1 miles (-80.4%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 97,301 to 105,015 (+7.9%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.22 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQicJ_0fp2U3Tw00

6. Picknickers/Beverly Beach, Flagler County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -17.0%
> Beach length 2008: 15.4 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.4 miles (-84.4%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 97,301 to 105,015 (+7.9%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.22 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u6FH_0fp2U3Tw00

5. Varn Park, Flagler County, FL
> Avg. annual beach loss: -17.2%
> Beach length 2008: 14.2 miles
> Beach length 2018: 2.1 miles (-84.9%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 97,301 to 105,015 (+7.9%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.22 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SU35_0fp2U3Tw00

4. San Diego Bay, San Diego County, CA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -22.5%
> Beach length 2007: 49.1 miles
> Beach length 2018: 3.0 miles (-94.0%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 3,138,265 to 3,283,665 (+4.6%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 1.21 inches

ALSO READ: Summer Getaways We’re Losing to Climate Change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3Omh_0fp2U3Tw00

3. Ocean-Side Beach, North Of Cape Point A, Carteret County, NC
> Avg. annual beach loss: -23.0%
> Beach length 2007: 56.7 miles
> Beach length 2018: 3.2 miles (-94.3%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 67,198 to 68,699 (+2.2%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 4.53 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kTCB_0fp2U3Tw00

2. Back Bay Beach, Virginia Beach County, VA
> Avg. annual beach loss: -41.1%
> Beach length 2014: 10.8 miles
> Beach length 2018: 1.3 miles (-88.0%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 442,151 to 450,057 (+0.0%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 3.78 inches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2td8gE_0fp2U3Tw00

1. Nesika Beach, Curry County, OR
> Avg. annual beach loss: -47.9%
> Beach length 2007: 51.0 miles
> Beach length 2011: 3.8 miles (-92.6%)
> Area population change (2013-2017): 22,361 to 22,377 (+0.1%)
> Avg. monthly precipitation: 8.35 inches

To identify 30 popular beaches at the greatest risk of disappearing due to erosion, 24/7 Tempo calculated the compound average growth rate of shoreline length for more than 600 “significant public beaches” between the most recent and oldest years for which data was available for each beach, using beach length statistics compiled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For the average beach, the change in shoreline was calculated for the period from 2008 to 2017. Significant public beaches, defined as the beaches that coastal and Great Lakes states and territories identify as Tier 1, indicate a high-risk, high-use beach. States and territories must identify their Tier 1 beaches as part of their BEACH Act grant application.

Data on population change from 2013 to 2017 for the county each beach is located in came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Average annual precipitation figures are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s North America Land Data Assimilation System and are averages for the period 1979 to 2011.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Beach#Bay Beach#Crescent Beach#The Beaches#Tempo
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Outer Banks home that collapsed into ocean reveals he was in process of MOVING it to nearby lot to protect it from storms - as he shows photo from just hours before showing no problems

A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday started tracking the first tropical wave of 2022. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west at about 17 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face an Abnormal Hurricane Season, Experts Warn

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme climate conditions are rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Rare 12-Foot-Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Front of Beachgoers: VIDEO

Many people believe that Australia is the strange or dangerous animal capital of the world. After all, it seems that just about everything in the great outdoors Down Under evolved to frighten or kill humans. However, they don’t have a corner on the weird animal market. Recently, beachgoers in New Zealand came across a rare sea creature that rivals the weirdness of anything in Australia.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Kingsnake Ever Recorded!

The kingsnake is a part of the colubrid New World and is of the Lampropeltis genus. The Kingsnake has a subspecies of 45 and they are nonvenomous. The kingsnake is the most common snake in North America. Some of its subspecies, like the Mexican kingsnake and Red kingsnake can often be confused with a Coral Snake, which is highly venomous. Therefore, it’s important to pay attention to the pattern of their scales when out in nature. While some snakes of this species can be as small as 24 inches, others can grow up to 60 inches in length! So, what is the largest Kingsnake ever recorded? Let’s find out.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Animals Invading Florida!

Is that an alligator swimming through the Everglades? No, it is a giant snake! Burmese Pythons are invading Florida. They have moved into the Everglades Park area and are wreaking havoc on the other species that call the Everglades their home. What other non-native animals are invading Florida? Are there 8-inch poisonous toads? What about the largest rodent in the world? Let’s discover 8 animals invading Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
78K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy