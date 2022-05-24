ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court erupts in laughter as witness says he’s not a Johnny Depp fan

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp ’s witness admitted that he was not a fan of the actor, causing the courtroom to fill with laughter.

Morgan Night took the stand on Tuesday (24 May), to testify on behalf of Depp in the multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit , brought against ex-wife Amber Heard .

Night worked at the Hicksville trailer park in Joshua Tree National Park, California that Heard, Depp and friends visited in May 2013. During that trip, Heard alleges Depp trashed their trailer before performing a “cavity search” on her.

While Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft cross-examined the witness, she accused him of being a big fan of Depp and wanting to be a part of the trial.

“Mr Night, you are a pretty big fan of Johnny Depp, aren’t you?” Bredehoft questioned.

“I am not, to be honest,” he responded, which was met with laughter from the court.

Before Night took the stand, Judge Penney Azcarate sent out the jury so he could be questioned about what he’d seen of the trial before he learned he would be a witness.

Night explained that approximately five weeks ago, a friend of his texted that Hicksville was mentioned in court and he watched a short clip online.

He was contacted by Depp’s attorneys and said that the description of the evening at the Hicksville trailer park that was mentioned, was not how he recalled the incident and that the night was not particularly remarkable.

Night said that he searched Twitter for mentions and replied to a tweet about what happened around the fire pit.

“That never happened. I was with them all night. Amber was the one acting all jealous and crazy,” his reply read.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£39.7m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post , and allegedly stopping him from landing the same types of prominent Hollywood roles he was used to.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100m (£79.4m) accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow live updates of the Depp-Heard trial here , as it moves towards final arguments and a verdict

Comments / 20

Susan Andresen
15h ago

crying about the negative publicity1. if she would of kept her mouth shut this wouldn't of happened2. if she hadn't of concocted this hole storey or embellish on a rocky relationship.lied then covered up liesshe wouldn't be in this predicament.

Reply
9
Marykaye Esquibel
1d ago

Funny how it has been impeccably dressed, her hair, make up perfectly done with care, today it looks like it just got out of bed!!

Reply(1)
9
Michelle Richards-Denny
9h ago

It's been about money for her the moment she met him. It's obvious she is a liar. I honestly believe that neither of them will win their case but I hope Johnny gets his life back and they can both move on. I think Amber's career is ruined because of all of this.

Reply(1)
4
