Fairfax, VA

TMZ files emergency motion to prevent former employee testifying in Depp-Heard case

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Celebrity news outlet TMZ has filed an emergency motion to prevent a former employee from testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case.

The California -based news organisation has asked a judge to block the employee from being called as a witness by Mr Depp’s lawyers based on “journalist’s privilege”, according to court papers.

Lawyers for TMZ write that the company wants Morgan Tremaine prevented from taking the stand in the case in Fairfax, Virginia, and “disclosing TMZ’s priviledged information” during testimony.

In the motion, TMZ says that their concern relates to an article it published on 12 August 2016, entitled “Johnny Depp Goes Off On Amber...Smashes Wine Glass, Bottle.”

The court papers state that TMZ was provided a video by a “confidential source” and that the company had promises to ensure confidentiality and “would not disclose their name”.

In the video, which has been brought up during the trial, Mr Depp is seen slamming cupboard doors and throwing a wine bottle.

During cross-examination, Mr Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez grilled Ms Heard about the leak and it is likely the actor’s team will try to find out exactly where the video came from.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia, following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019.

Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”. Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

Lilly Smith
4d ago

The truth sets you free, Amber slipped up already regarding the leak and TMZ proved it the truth she sold the video. Hope Johnny sues them and her for this privacy violation.

Reply(1)
44
Michael W
4d ago

the fact the tmz calls themselves journalists might be a bit of a stretch. but beyond that, they are happy to make money following this case but don't like when they get pulled in?

Reply
28
Jake Wagnon
4d ago

The world knows Amber Heard leaked the video discussed in this article & now TMZ is trying to hide that fact!!

Reply(1)
107
The Independent

Court erupts in laughter as witness says he’s not a Johnny Depp fan

Johnny Depp’s witness admitted that he was not a fan of the actor, causing the courtroom to fill with laughter.Morgan Night took the stand on Tuesday (24 May), to testify on behalf of Depp in the multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit, brought against ex-wife Amber Heard.Night worked at the Hicksville trailer park in Joshua Tree National Park, California that Heard, Depp and friends visited in May 2013. During that trip, Heard alleges Depp trashed their trailer before performing a “cavity search” on her.While Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft cross-examined the witness, she accused him of being a big fan of Depp and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
