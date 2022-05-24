ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Poll result: Should La Jolla try to become an independent city?

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

A La Jolla Town Council forum May 12 took up the question of whether La Jolla should become a city independent of San Diego ( “City of La Jolla? Town Council holds forum on the effort’s revival,” May 19, La Jolla Light ).

We asked in an online survey, ”Should La Jolla try to become an independent city?”

Here are the results as of May 24:

Yes: 87%

No: 11%

Not sure: 2%

Responses: 312

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent City#La Jolla Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy