Russia State TV Calls Trump a Cult Leader: MAGA's a 'Fascist' Slogan

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In response to an article calling Russia a fascist country, a Russian TV host said the United States has been "offering the hallmarks of a fascist...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 88

Justsayin'
2d ago

Isn't it humiliating the whole world see what he is. Everyone but his cult members. He is their comedic entertainment, making a mockery of the country our forefathers gave their lives to make

Reply(16)
78
Intuitive Investor
2d ago

The whole entire planet knows Trump is a cult leader. And the only group that doesn't think so happens to be his followers.

Reply(2)
64
Repub&DemBothSuck!
2d ago

Trump getting a little taste of KARMA!!! His once best buddy, best pal, throwing him under the bus, just as Trump, himself, has done to people once they are useless to him, too!

Reply(2)
21
CONGRESS & COURTS
