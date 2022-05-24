Russia State TV Calls Trump a Cult Leader: MAGA's a 'Fascist' Slogan

(CNN) — Donald Trump made a promise on Monday. "I think Twitter is going down," he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. "Bots, Spam, Fake Accounts (and more!), all add up to big trouble but the biggest trouble of all for them them is that, no matter how many times they may ask, or admit they were wrong, I will never go back on Twitter again -- TRUTH IS BETTER!"

