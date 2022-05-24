ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lawsuit accuses 3 automakers and parts maker in air bag case

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26No55_0fp2TT4800

A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.

The federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday in San Francisco , names ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville , Tennessee , which made the inflators and sold them to air bag manufacturers. The air bag makers, in turn sold them to General Motors , Ford and Volkswagen, which are named in the lawsuit, too.

The five plaintiffs are the owners of vehicles with ARC inflators who contend the defective air bag parts were not disclosed when they made their purchases.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has been investigating ARC inflators for nearly seven years without a resolution, estimates that there are 51 million on U.S. roads. That's somewhere between 10% and 20% of all passenger vehicles.

Yet most drivers have no conclusive way to determine whether their vehicle contains an ARC inflator. Even if they were to tear apart the steering wheel assembly, the internal parts might bear the markings only of the automaker or the air bag manufacturer, not the inflator maker.

“You could have a ticking time bomb in your lap and you’ve got no way of knowing,” said Frank Melton, a Florida lawyer who is among those filing the new lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father ‘could have been saved’ from burning Tesla but electric doors wouldn’t open, lawsuit says

A father “could have been saved” from his crashed Tesla Model S but police were unable to get the electric doors open following a crash, a lawsuit has alleged. Omar Awan died when his Tesla vehicle crashed in Florida’s Broward County in February 2019, and police were unable to rescue him from the car.According to a lawsuit filed by his wife Liliana, Tesla was to blame for a “defective” design on the Model S, which allegedly stopped police and first responders from rescuing her husband. While Tesla denies the claims, the police report filed by an officer for the Davie...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

BMW 223i Active Tourer: A bit of an indulgence

What do you do when BMW offers to teach you how to cook? You may well think there may have been a bit of a mix-up, but obviously, if you’re the sort of person who looks for the cooking instructions on an egg, then you’ll go along with it. So I did. It provided a top chef, Steven Saunders, Michelin-starred and commendably tolerant, and its nice compact SUV/estate car to transport me to my journey of culinary discovery. Both went well, I’m pleased to say.The idea was that even the most indolent old curmudgeon (I like to think I was...
CARS
Reuters

Amazon investor proposal to review plastic use narrowly fails to clear

May 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) investor-led proposal to review its use of plastic won 49% support even as shareholders voted down all the 15 resolutions at the e-commerce giant's annual general meeting, a regulatory filing showed on Friday. It was the only proposal that came close to reaching...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Guilty plea in plot to firebomb California Democratic HQ

A California man pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to blow up the state Democratic Party’s headquarters in what prosecutors said was the first in a planned series of politically-motivated attacks after the defeat of former President Donald Trump.Ian Benjamin Rogers, 46, of Napa, pleaded guilty to conspiring to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun under a plea agreement that could bring him seven to nine years in federal prison.U.S. prosecutors in San Francisco charged Rogers and Jarrod Copeland with conspiring to attack targets they associated with Democrats after Trump's...
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Independent

California, New Zealand announce climate change partnership

Top officials from California and New Zealand signed a pledge Friday agreeing to help fight climate change by sharing ideas and best practices, including how to put millions more electric vehicles on the road.Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about the agreement at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The agreement doesn't commit either government to specific policies but outlines broad areas for cooperation. “We have a natural connection and I’m so pleased we’ve put pen to paper today to confirm that and continue our cooperation on one of the great challenges from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

668K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy