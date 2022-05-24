ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Groom Slammed for Doing One Thing Bride Told Him Not to on Wedding Day

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"He does not regret it," a Redditor commented. "He lied to you and did something he knew would hurt your feelings and now tells you he still doesn't...

Gillian Sisley

Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?. A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married. It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
Grazia

This Woman Refused To Sit On A Man’s Lap At A Party And The Other Guests Called Her Uncivil

Parties tend to have a chronic chair shortage. Six around the table, four (max six) spaces on the sofa, and after that people park themselves wherever they can: windowsills, side tables, radiators—it’s all a potential perch. But one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Asshole [AITA] thread to see if she was wrong to refuse a seat on a stranger’s lap at a party.
