Russian Troops Blitz Ukrainian Targets With Msta B Howitzers

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
 3 days ago

In video released by the Russian military, Russian troops are seen preparing a battery of howitzers in a trench to blast multiple Ukrainian targets.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said they used 152 mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzers to destroy Ukrainian armored vehicles and fortified strongholds.

The attack was carried out by members of the Western Military District, one of the five military districts of the Russian Armed Forces, at a distance of between 10 and 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fhdn9_0fp2TN1000

The MoD declared on May 24: "Footage shows the combat work of the 152-mm 'Msta-B' howitzers of the Western Military District when performing firing operations to destroy armored vehicles and fortified positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

In the video, Russian troops are seen loading the battery of howitzers before sending a volley of missiles that apparently hit their intended targets.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are currently trying to encircle the eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne, according to the British ministry of defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces are trying to destroy "everything living" in the embattled Donbas region and he reiterated that his country remains disposed to exchange prisoners with Russia.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." May 24 marks the 90th day of the campaign.

From February 24 to May 24, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 29,350 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,302 tanks, 3,194 armored fighting vehicles, 606 artillery systems, 201 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 205 warplanes, 170 helicopters, 2,213 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 units of special equipment, and 112 cruise missiles.

Last week, Zelensky called Russia's invasion of Ukraine an "absolute failure" and said Russian leaders were afraid to acknowledge "that catastrophic mistakes were made at the highest military and state level."

He also said that said Ukraine is determined to reclaim control over the southern cities of Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Enerhodar, and Mariupol, currently occupied by Russian forces.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

