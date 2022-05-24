ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Rifles, Hundreds of Ammo Seized From Man Stalking Co-Workers: Police

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Police said that the suspect "engaged in escalating behavior of cyber stalking, including posting pictures of himself pointing firearms on social...

maryland man
2d ago

assault style rifles?? no such thing I've seen and I've seen many rifles. glad this person was stopped by police before something bad happened.

Juan Espinosa
1d ago

It,s too bad they didn,t catch that devil who killed all those innocent children in Texas on time.Wow,if only it had been prevented.

basset hound
3d ago

Glad that someone spoke up and prevented a tragedy.

