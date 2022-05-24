ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Elite Want Putin Out of Office: Report

By Jon Jackson
 3 days ago
Sources told an independent Russian news outlet in Latvia there have been quiet talks in the Kremlin about Putin's eventual...

Sydney Sheppard
2d ago

he needs to step down an get some help..maybe if he did that his health might improve..retirement..we all get old..and the Russian people deserve better!! peace

Uncle Draza
2d ago

So, the inflation rate in Russia is 1.56%, fuel is $2.40/gallon, food, housing, medical, education all far less expensive than in the US. Not to mention the average Russian high school graduate can run circles around the average US student academically, physically and emotionally.

Lynn Peckham
2d ago

They are not the only ones wanting him out. Just concerned who is going to follow.

UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
