Marion County, IN

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears to host free basketball clinic

By James Howell Jr.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will host two upcoming free basketball clinics for children between 10-15 years old. The free clinics will take place on June 22 and will offer youth a chance to learn basketball fundamentals while also interacting...

Southside Times

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
GREENWOOD, IN
Government
WTHR

Good News: Dawson's on Main

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
SPEEDWAY, IN
WISH-TV

Beech Grove mayor calls for change after Texas school shooting

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Dennis Buckley, the mayor of Beech Grove, wants people to press their lawmakers to take action following Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In a statement released Thursday, Buckley asked the public to hold elected officials accountable for what he...
BEECH GROVE, IN
wrtv.com

Jay County eighth-grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee

JAY COUNTY — Seven Hoosier students are getting ready for their moment at the microphone as they prepare to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. "I am excited for the opportunity that I've been given to experience going to a different state and also getting to socialize with different students as well," Noemi Galan said.
JAY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana teachers’ association names Minority Educator of the Year

INDIDANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana educator has taken home a major honor. Anthony Dean is the Indiana State Teachers Association Minority Educator of the Year. He is a special education teacher at Greenbrier Elementary. His colleagues nominated him for the recognition because of the work he puts in every day to inspire the students and his co-workers.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Citizens Energy to replace 2,500 lead customer service lines

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy plans to replace 2,500 customer-owner lead service lines in Indianapolis homes over the next five years. The program is estimated to cost more than $22 million. The utility has begun adding a $.50-$.75 charge on utility bills to help fund the program. A spokesperson for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

