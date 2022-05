GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University Professor of English Dr. Jonathan Minton has released a new book of poetry titled “Letters.”. “The book is a collaboration between myself, and the visual artists Diana Magallón and Jeff Crouch. The poems draw upon various source materials, including personal letters, historical letters, linguistics, and the history of language. Sometimes addressing the reader directly, and sometimes addressing a mythic ‘you,’ the poems explore the ways in which finding meaning is always unsettled, and always a collaborative act inside the letters we share. The visuals by Magallón and Crouch are based on the poems, and a collaboration in themselves between the two artists,” Minton explained.

GLENVILLE, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO