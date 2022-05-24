Harry Styles Adds 5 More NYC & LA Shows to North American Tour

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles is gearing up to turn New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum into his home for a little while longer.

On Tuesday (May 24), Live Nation announced that the “As It Was” singer will extend his tour in support of his recently released Harry’s House album by adding to his 10-day runs at the historic venues.

Styles’ New York City tour run initially was set to take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 21 . Now, the extended residency will include five more performances — Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 26-27 — before wrapping into the the original set of New York City dates.

His Los Angeles dates were originally set for 10 dates between October 31 to November 15. Now, Styles will also perform on Oct. 23-26 and Oct. 28 and 29.

The presale for the newly added dates are available to American Express cardholders who have been selected to have ticket access, with the dates going on sale starting today at 5 p.m. ET through 10 p.m. ET. Ticketmaster is also running a verified fan presale, which will give registered fans access to purchase tickets starting on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. ET. General on sale for tickets will begin Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

See the updated list of tour dates in support of Harry’s House below.

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)

Sat Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Mon Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Fri Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sun Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Oct 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Oct 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)