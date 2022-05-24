ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Harry Styles Adds 5 More NYC & LA Shows to North American Tour

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles is gearing up to turn New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum into his home for a little while longer.

On Tuesday (May 24), Live Nation announced that the “As It Was” singer will extend his tour in support of his recently released Harry’s House album by adding to his 10-day runs at the historic venues.

Styles’ New York City tour run initially was set to take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 21 . Now, the extended residency will include five more performances — Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 26-27 — before wrapping into the the original set of New York City dates.

His Los Angeles dates were originally set for 10 dates between October 31 to November 15. Now, Styles will also perform on Oct. 23-26 and Oct. 28 and 29.

The presale for the newly added dates are available to American Express cardholders who have been selected to have ticket access, with the dates going on sale starting today at 5 p.m. ET through 10 p.m. ET. Ticketmaster is also running a verified fan presale, which will give registered fans access to purchase tickets starting on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. ET. General on sale for tickets will begin Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

See the updated list of tour dates in support of Harry’s House below.

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)
Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)
Sat Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Sun Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Mon Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Fri Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)
Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)
Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)
Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)
Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)
Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)
Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)
Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)
Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)
Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)
Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)
Sun Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Mon Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Fri Oct 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Sat Oct 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)
Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Stops in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo rocked the Greek Theatre for a pair of sold-out shows on Tuesday (May 24) and Wednesday (May 25) nights — taking her Grammy-winning debut album Sour to one of Los Angeles’ most historic venues. There were several headline-making moments from night 1 of the concert, including the 19-year-old taking time to speak out about against gun violence following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She also shocked the crowd by bringing out one of her personal heroes, Alanis Morissette, for a surprise rendition of the Jagged Little Pill smash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Maneskin Shares How the ‘Mix of Emotions’ While Living in L.A. Inspired ‘Supermodel’

Click here to read the full article. Maneskin unveiled their latest single, “Supermodel,” on May 13, and members Damiano David, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi recently sat down with Billboard to discuss the meaning behind their ode to Los Angeles’ clout-chasing culture. The song, which features lyrics such as “When you’re not looking, she’s stealing your Basquiat/ Low-waisted pants on OnlyFans, I’d pay for that,” was inspired by living in L.A. for a long period of time, which frontman David says felt like “a mix of emotions.” “What shocked us was there’s a lot of people who only try to get something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lumineers to Headline New BeachRanch Festival in SoCal

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State is having its Americana moment this summer with the announcement of the third roots rock and country-themed festival for 2022 — the ocean-adjacent BeachLife Ranch country and Americana music festival, scheduled for Redondo Beach, Calif., on Sept. 16-18. Co-created by independent concert promoter Alan Sanford and the crew who created the BeachLife Festival that first launched in 2019, BeachRanch will be headlined by The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and will include a special performance led by...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Gabriels, NY
Billboard

Snoop Dogg (a.k.a DJ Snoopadelic) to DJ on 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic), will DJ on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the show. Snoop Dogg gave one of his most high-profile performances ever in February when he performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. MTV also announced the return of the socially voted category “best musical moment” and the 16 nominees competing in the category, which...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans With Alanis Morissette Duet at LA Concert: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo did more than just cover “You Oughta Know” at her Sour Tour stop at L.A.’s Greek Theater on Tuesday night — she also duetted with the woman behind the song, Alanis Morissette. The singer/songwriters traded verses on Morissette’s 1995 smash hit, with Rodrigo singing, “Did you forget about me, Mr. Duplicity?/ I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner/ It was a slap in the face/ How quickly I was replaced/ And are you thinking of me when you f— her?” in a frilly pink prom dress before coming together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Janelle Monae Recognized by WeHo Pride for Her Artistry and Advocacy

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monáe has been named by the City of West Hollywood as WeHo Pride’s grand marshal icon, while JoJo Siwa is WeHo Pride’s next gen icon. Monáe’s honor comes as the Grammy-nominated singer, author and Hidden Figures actor continues to inspire others with her artistry and advocacy. Having become a figure for queer people of color, Monáe won a GLAAD Media Award in 2019 for her musical contributions. Siwa, a dancer, singer and YouTuber, 19, came out to her fans on social media and in 2020 was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. WeHo Pride Weekend runs from June 3...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madi Diaz
Person
Jessie Ware
Person
Ben Harper
nycinsiderguide.com

Memorial Day Weekend | Concerts, Art Fair, Mets, Movies, FREE Museums

Monday, May 30, 2022 – Memorial Day Weekend New York City offers a ton of choices for enjoying NYC and paying tribute to those who fight in our US Armed Forces and serve our country (Thank You!!!). Check the best things to do Memorial Day NYC. Concerts, Free Movies, Free Museums, BBQs, Yankees and Mets baseball and more!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Number of Cases in NYC Legionnaires' Outbreak Doubles in Days: What to Know

There are now 10 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx, according to city health officials who also say the investigation into the cluster continues. The probe consists of a cluster in Highbridge, where the 10 patients who were diagnosed in the weeks since May 9 live, according to city health officials. In their prior update, delivered just this past Friday, four cases had been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#North American#Kia Forum#Live Nation#House#American Express#Scotiabank Arena
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy