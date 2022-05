Two-and-a-half decades after having her college dreams delayed by the birth of her first child, Brandy Taylor graduated from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Funeral Services program as part of the class of 2022. “I always wanted to go to college, but sometimes things happen in life to change or delay your course,” Taylor said. “The biggest obstacle I had to overcome was myself. As they say, ‘The hardest part of something is the start.’ Simply being scared to start something new, since I had not been in any school since 1996, was my biggest challenge.”

