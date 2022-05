MADISON (WKBT) – A La Crosse man will spend 92 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Joshua K. Breidel was sentenced Thursday on charges from a crime that happened August of 2021. According to the DOJ, Breidel was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when he pulled out a hand gun and shot at her. La Crosse police arrested him the following day. Breidel pleaded guilty to the charge on March 1 of this year.

