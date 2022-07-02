ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela Railway, The Biggest Little Coal Carrier

Cover picture for the articleThe Monongahela Railway (MGA) was incorporated for a singular purpose, to transport coal out of the rich northern Appalachian seams situated in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It was formed as a joint operation of the Pennsylvania Railroad and New York Central-controlled Pittsburgh & Lake Erie to move black...

Pittsburgh and West Virginia Railway (P&WV): "The Hi-Line"

Ironically, the P&WV was a relative latecomer to the industry; much of its network was not constructed until after 1900 and the road only truly came of age during the 1930s. The Pittsburgh and West Virginia Railway was another western Pennsylvania/northern Ohio system serving Pittsburgh's once prolific steel industry. History.
Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
Hometown Ice Creameries in Washington County, PA

Whether it is winter, spring, summer, or fall, everyone can all agree that there is no better sweet treat to indulge in than ice cream. No matter if you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or cool down after a long summer day, there are plenty of hometown ice creameries in Washington County, Pennsylvania that have just what you are craving.
Brentwood's Fourth of July celebration back in full force

Thousands of people lined Brownsville Road in Brentwood on Monday for the borough's July 4 parade. Many came out early to put out their chairs to save a spot. Last year, Brentwood held a drive-through parade. It was canceled altogether in 2020. The day began with the Firecracker 5K, followed...
Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
OH man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July […]
Latrobe gas station to offer gas at $2.38/gallon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices continue to take a toll on everyone everyday and while top leaders work to bring down prices, some individuals will have a chance to score a deep discount when filling up their vehicle on Tuesday.  If you need to fill up your tank, today may be the day to do that -- as one station in Latrobe will be selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.The Sunoco station on North Ligonier Street will begin selling gas at that price, which was the average price of unleaded gas in January 2021, starting at 11 a.m. The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity will be sponsoring the event.The group wants to help families and highlight the policies that they say are contributing to the skyrocketing prices.There will also be a happy hour event at Joey's On The Edge in Export from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., where 100 free drink tickets will be given out.If you plan on going to Latrobe for the discounted gas, expect there to be long lines.
One Man Flown To Hospital After Center Twp. Crash

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Center Township. The accident happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on Holyoke Road near the intersection with Willow Run Drive. State police say 23-year-old Stephen Heller of Slippery Rock was driving west when he lost...
Man jumps from crane, dies in East Liberty, police say

A man climbed a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood early Tuesday morning and eventually jumped from what appeared to be more than 100 feet. Police said the man did not survive the fall. The crane is in the 5800 block of Centre Avenue in East Liberty. Pittsburgh Police...
2 local gas stations will lower prices to $2.38/gallon on July 5

PITTSBURGH — Two local gas stations will lower prices for regular gasoline to $2.38/gallon, the national average in 2021, on July 5. According to a release from Americans for Prosperity in Pennsylvania (AFP-PA), the grassroots group is taking over the Sunoco gas station in Latrobe and Joey’s On The Edge in Export to save drivers some pain at the pump.
20-mile chase ends with crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase. Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m. Wells led police on the […]
Mars police gain second full-time officer

The Mars Borough police department will soon have a new full-time officer on patrol. The borough, which hired its first full-time officer, Mark Lint, in December of 2021, has brought officer Brian Novosel on board as its second full-time officer. He will start working full-time on July 11. Novosel has...
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified a man who drowned at Cheat Lake on the Fourth of July. Search and rescue, fire and Monongalia County Sheriff units responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the area of Ices Ferry Bridge. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 37-year-old...
