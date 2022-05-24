IEM Major set for Rio in the fall

ESL Gaming announced Tuesday that this fall’s CS:GO major will be held in Brazil as the IEM Rio Major from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13.

IEM Rio 2022 will be the 18th CS:GO major to be held since 2013, and the first to be held in South America. Rio de Janeiro was originally scheduled to host a major in the spring of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic intervened and the event was canceled.

The Champions Stage will have a live crowd at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

The Rio Major is set to follow the format of other recent majors. Regional qualifying events will determine the Legends, Challengers and Contenders, and teams will play for a $1 million prize pool.

–Field Level Media

