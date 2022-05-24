What’s Your Favorite Selena Gomez Album? Vote!

Click here to read the full article.

Selena Gomez said new music is in the works on the Crew Call podcast published on Tuesday (May 24), noting that she’s currently in the studio.

Gomez did not share any additional details on the future album’s release, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2020 album Rare , but she has a long history of hit albums under her belt.

While we wait for the new album’s arrival, we at Billboard want to know what’s your favorite Selena Gomez album? We’ve even included the throwback Selena Gomez & the Scene albums for some nostalgic fun. Let us know by voting below.