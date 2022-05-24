ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What’s Your Favorite Selena Gomez Album? Vote!

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Selena Gomez said new music is in the works on the Crew Call podcast published on Tuesday (May 24), noting that she’s currently in the studio.

Gomez did not share any additional details on the future album’s release, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2020 album Rare , but she has a long history of hit albums under her belt.

While we wait for the new album’s arrival, we at Billboard want to know what’s your favorite Selena Gomez album? We’ve even included the throwback Selena Gomez & the Scene albums for some nostalgic fun. Let us know by voting below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Selena Gomez Confirms New Music, Possible Tour

Selena Gomez confirmed that she has new music on the way. The 29-year-old artist also said she is considering a possible tour. In a recent interview, Gomez revealed that she was currently on the West Coast recording new music and working on a new album, her fourth since the 2020 release Rare and 2021 Spanish language EP, Revelación.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa & Young Thug, SEVENTEEN & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. One of dance music’s biggest stars returned to the scene with the assistance of a pop star and a rapper, while a K-pop group emerged triumphant with a brand new album. But which release was your favorite? Calvin Harris fans have been anxiously awaiting the follow-up to the DJ’s 2017 release, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and the first taste of the new project has finally arrived after a near five-year wait. “Potion” is a collaborative effort between Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Lipa simmers on the sultry track, while the rapper provides an...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Stops in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo rocked the Greek Theatre for a pair of sold-out shows on Tuesday (May 24) and Wednesday (May 25) nights — taking her Grammy-winning debut album Sour to one of Los Angeles’ most historic venues. There were several headline-making moments from night 1 of the concert, including the 19-year-old taking time to speak out about against gun violence following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She also shocked the crowd by bringing out one of her personal heroes, Alanis Morissette, for a surprise rendition of the Jagged Little Pill smash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Selena
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Dua Lipa
OK! Magazine

Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap. The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture. "GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera. BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂."...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crew Call#Selena Gomez The Scene
shefinds

Jessica Biel's Transformation For 'Candy' Continues To Stun Us All—'Looks Familiar...'

This story was originally posted on 03/25/2022 titled: Jessica Biel Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her New TV Show—How Is This The Same Person?!. Jessica Biel is gearing up for a new role, and in the first teaser for the show Candy that was released on March 17, the 40-year-old was seen looking practically unrecognizable with a 70’s-style haircut and fresh face devoid of makeup. Biel is set to play the infamous ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore before pleading self defense.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About Her Career: ‘I Just Had A Very Low Self-Esteem’

In the trailer, Lopez is seen discussing her life in the spotlight, and the toll that negative comments took on her mental health. “I’ve lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said,” Lopez’s voice-over said as old interview clips and tabloid cover shots were shown. Then, Lopez is seen preparing for and experiencing the 2018-2019 awards season (when an Oscar nom was believed to be on its way.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Officially Parents

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are new parents! The stylish couple broke the internet back in January when they announced they were expecting their first child together, and they're doing it once again. On May 19, Entertainment Tonight confirmed the couple welcomed a baby boy on May 13 after TMZ first reported the exciting news. "They have not left each other's side," the source told ET. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a longtime. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion." Their son's name has yet to be revealed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Bruno Mars Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Some Very Bruno-Centric Farewell Gifts

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday (May 25), Bruno Mars stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the show’s second-to-last episode to reminisce on all the memories they have together. The Silk Sonic singer appeared in a tan suit and orange-lensed sunglasses ready to ring in the summer, showing up to the set with two drinks in his hands — one for himself and one for DeGeneres. After handing DeGeneres her piña colada — and later, a picture of himself as a parting gift — she thanked him for showing up for the taping, to which he replied, “I...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billie Eilish Remembers Her Daytime TV Debut on ‘Ellen’: ‘It Was Insane’

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2018, a then-16-year-old Billie Eilish made her daytime television debut on Ellen, where she performed “You Should See Me in a Crown.” Four years later, on Thursday (May 26), Eilish joined Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show one last time for the series’ final episode. “I was so scared. You started this show the year after I was born,” the Grammy winner told DeGeneres of her first time on the show. “This was in my house constantly, every day,” she continued. “Really! I would walk into the kitchen and my mom would be watching...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nick Jonas Confirms the Jonas Brothers Are Working on New Music: ‘It’s My Favorite Stuff We’ve Ever Done’

Click here to read the full article. A new Jonas Brothers era is officially underway. During his Wednesday (May 25) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick Jonas confirmed to host Kelly Clarkson — who expressed just how impatient she is for new JoBros music — that something is definitely in the works between him and his brothers-turned-bandmates Joe and Kevin Jonas. After chatting with the 29-year-old singer-songwriter about becoming a father to his new daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra, Clarkson went on to ask him for an update on the Jonas Brothers’ promise that new music was likely on its way —...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zach Braff & Florence Pugh’s Dating History: A Romance Timeline Amid Breakup Speculation

Have Zach Braff, 47, and Florence Pugh, 26, called it quits? After nearly four years of dating, that’s certainly what fans think, and it’s all because of Florence’s recent trip to Ibiza, Spain. The British actress was photographed cozying up to actor Will Poulter, 29, in their swimsuits on the beach on May 23. The former Midsimmar co-stars seemed very comfortable with each other, but Florence took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that her and Will aren’t dating. “Thanks for saying we look sexy… doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy,” she said. The Black Widow actress did not clarify if she and Zach are still together.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Maneskin Shares How the ‘Mix of Emotions’ While Living in L.A. Inspired ‘Supermodel’

Click here to read the full article. Maneskin unveiled their latest single, “Supermodel,” on May 13, and members Damiano David, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi recently sat down with Billboard to discuss the meaning behind their ode to Los Angeles’ clout-chasing culture. The song, which features lyrics such as “When you’re not looking, she’s stealing your Basquiat/ Low-waisted pants on OnlyFans, I’d pay for that,” was inspired by living in L.A. for a long period of time, which frontman David says felt like “a mix of emotions.” “What shocked us was there’s a lot of people who only try to get something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy