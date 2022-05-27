The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips , now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Memorial Day sales include deals on travel essentials, including rolling suitcases, backpacks , organizers and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood Reporter
- The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Beauty and Skincare
- Marni's Uniqlo Collection Is Officially Here -- These Are the Top Pieces to Shop
- The Best Retro Sneakers for Stepping into Summer with Style
Below, check out some of the top Memorial Day luggage deals on suitcases, backpacks and travel accessories to shop now through early June.
The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales
Amazon Save on select luggage sets, toiletry bags, dopp kits, backpacks, portable scales and other travel accessories
Bloomingdale’s Save up to 60 percent off luggage by Bric’s, Tumi, Delsey, Hartmann, Samsonite and more
Bric’s Save up to 70 percent off select sample sale items and 50 percent off the Ulisse collection
Briggs & Riley Save on select @Work bags
Calpak May 26 to June 1, save up to 40 percent of select luggage
Caraa Save up to 45 percent off select bags and 40 percent off all face masks during the luxe brand’s spring sale
Everlane Save up to 40 percent off womenswear, menswear, backpacks and more
Herschel Save up to 60 percent off select archive styles
Kohl’s Save on Samsonite, American Tourister, Delsey and other luggage and travel goods brands, plus get $10 your purchase of $30 or more in stores and online through May 30
Monos May 27 to 30, save up to 20 percent off luggage, bags and other travel accessories
Neiman Marcus Save on Bric’s, Tumi, MyBestys by Cristina Castaner, Longchamp and more
Nordstrom Save up to 60 percent off select luggage and travel accessories from Brunello Cucinelli, Ted Baker London, Sealand and others
Ostrichpillow May 28 to 30, save 15 percent off Go Neck Pillows (regularly $60) with code OSTRICHPILLOW15
Paravel Ending May 31, take 15 percent off sitewide on orders of $100 of more (exclusions apply)
REI Ending May 30, take up to 30 percent off select outdoor apparel, gear and accessories
Roam Luggage Save 25 percent off on any duffel, tote or backpack when you buy any made-to-order suitcase
Saks Fifth Avenue Save on select travel bags and accessories from Marc Jacobs, Picnic Time, Corkcicle and more
Samsonite Take 15 percent off sitewide or 20 percent two or more items with code MAYSALE
Travelpro Save up to 15 percent off the affordable luggage brand’s softside and polycarbonate suitcases on Amazon
Troubadour For a limited time, save up to 60 percent off select bags
Walmart Enjoy Rollback deals on Protege, SwissTech, Gymax, iFlySmart and other luggage and accessories brands
Zero Halliburton Save on luggage from the brand’s Edge Lightweight, Journal Collection and ZRL lines
Comments / 0