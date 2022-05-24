ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Bryson DeChambeau (wrist) ‘getting there,’ but WDs again

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04phcz_0fp2ORyn00

Bryson DeChambeau will miss another week on the PGA Tour, as he withdrew Tuesday from this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

DeChambeau has yet to compete since undergoing wrist surgery April 14. He last played at the Masters, when he attempted to play through his nagging injury but missed the cut after rounds of 76 and 80.

“I’m definitely close but don’t have the endurance for 4 full days yet. Getting there,” DeChambeau wrote in a text to Golfweek. “Taking a bit of time to make sure it’s fully healed.”

DeChambeau, 28, missed roughly two months of the PGA Tour season earlier this year while fighting through a torn labrum in his hip and a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.

He briefly returned in late March and lost all three group-stage matches at the WGC-Match Play. He missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open and the Masters, where he told reporters he was playing against doctors’ orders.

After opting for surgery, he wrote in a social media post that he “will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months.” He tried to return sooner than that, playing a practice round last week at the PGA Championship before deciding to withdraw on Wednesday.

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, has dropped to No. 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking due to his lack of events played. He began the year at No. 5.

The U.S. Open is the next major on the calendar. It will be played June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justin Thomas switches focus to Texas after ‘unfathomable’ US PGA win

Justin Thomas has put the celebrations of his “unfathomable” US PGA Championship triumph on hold for another week.Thomas lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time on Sunday, defeating fellow American Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate play-off after the pair had finished tied on five under par at Southern Hills.The former world number one began the final round seven shots off the lead and was eight behind after playing his first eight holes in one over, including a bogey on the sixth following a shanked tee shot.Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t achieve something. I stone cold shanked a...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Golf.com

One of the best courses in the world is set to host a USGA event

Calling all golf course nerds and amateur golf aficionados, keep the summer of 2030 in the back of your mind. You’ll want to take a trip to Long Island. National Golf Links of America is set to host the 2030 Curtis Cup, a match between the best amateurs from the United States and their Great Britain and Ireland counterparts. NGLA, as you may know, is one of the best courses on the planet. No. 5, according to GOLF’s Top 100 Courses in the World.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valero Texas Open#World Golf#The Pga Tour#Colonial Country Club#The Wgc Match Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy