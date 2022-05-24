Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

A Memorial Day event will be held Monday, May 30, at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial and online. (File)

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Memorial Day

• The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial presents a Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, La Jolla, and online. The event will honor Marine Corps Maj. Megan McClung and others. McClung was the first female Marine officer killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as the first female graduate of the Naval Academy to be killed in action since the school was founded in 1845. Free. memorialdaylive.com

Lectures & learning

• Institute of the Americas, Scripps Institution of Oceanography and UC San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy present the Pacific Climate Forum of the Americas from Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, June 3, online. The event will bring attention to climate change and a loss of marine biodiversity and natural capital throughout the Pacific nations in the Western Hemisphere and will be offered in English and Spanish with simultaneous translation. Free. iamericas.org/pacific-climate-forum

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library, La Jolla High School Chess Club, Consulate General of Azerbaijan and the nonprofit Global Neighborhood Project present the fourth annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event, which celebrates Azerbaijan Independence Day, will include competitions for participants ages 8-18 with the assistance of La Jolla High Chess Club members. Winners will receive a certificate of recognition from the Consulate General of Azerbaijan. Lunch will be provided. Free. Registration is required. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman's Club presents "Gentle Yoga" at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and is open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Perry Gallery presents an event for the book "Welcome Baby Hummingbirds" at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 2218 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. Photographer Essy Ghavameddini and Stella Maris Academy second-graders who helped him create the book will sign copies. Free. To order the book, email essystudio@gmail.com .

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its “Fourth Friday Jazz Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Vocalist Rose Mallet will perform a Sarah Vaughn tribute with Rob Thorsen, Mikan Zlatkovich and Richard Sellers. $22 in advance for Community Center members; $25 for non-members. $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Camarada presents “The Earth Moves — Music of Carole King” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program will include voice, flute, saxophone, guitar, piano, bass and drum performances. $38 and up. ljms.org/events

• Vanguard Culture presents “An Artist @ the Table” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at a private residence in La Jolla. The event will feature a five-course menu by chef Ron Oliver and private tours of the world's largest collection of African and Oceanic art. $375. bit.ly/ArtTable2022

• BFree Studio presents “ReBirth Eternal” through Sunday, May 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works by street artist, photographer, writer and filmmaker TrustyScribe. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Warwick’s bookstore presents authors Ken Blanchard and Randy Conley at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Blanchard and Conley will discuss and sign their new book, “Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust.” Free, or $22.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/blanchard-and-conley-2022

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Michelle Black at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Black will discuss and sign the new paperback edition of her book “Sacrifice: The Green Berets, a Fateful Ambush and a Gold Star Widow's Fight for the Truth.” Free, or $18 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/black-2022

• L&G Projects presents an opening reception for its exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” at 5 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The solo show by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs will run through Saturday, Aug. 27. Free. landgprojects.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “A Night in Sevilla” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature the Flamenco Sur Dance Company and music by Reyes Barrios and Kambiz. $35 for Community Center members; $40 for non-members. (858) 459-0831, ljcommunitycenter.org/special-events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Timeless: Black & White Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” through Saturday, June 4, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features a selection of portraits of journalist and art collector Quinn. Free. ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes painted steel sculptures and drawings. Free. tasendegallery.com

• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the 28th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival through Tuesday, July 19, online and at various San Diego locations. Ticket prices and information at sdrep.org/jfest .

Galas & events

• Bird Rock Elementary School will celebrate its 70th anniversary with "Sensational At 70!" at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla. Community members, alumni, parents and current and retired staff members are invited to the event, which will include speeches, campus tours, food trucks and dancing.

• The La Jolla Town Council and The Shores restaurant will present a beach cleanup at noon Saturday, May 28, beginning at



The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores. Volunteers will remove trash and weeds from the park and beach. Free. Raffle prizes to The Shores will be awarded.

• The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host its first Agave Fest at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will feature artisanal Mexican spirits along with authentic Baja-inspired cuisine, live music and other entertainment. $150. bit.ly/EstanciaAgave

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity presents its June luncheon and grant awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. The event will include a three-course meal and a copy of St. Germaine’s cookbook “Dining In: Recipes from La Jolla’s Finest Restaurants.” $75. Register by Sunday, June 5, at StGermaineChildrensCharity.org (click on “June luncheon”).

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .