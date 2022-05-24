The Top Dyson Vacuum Alternatives Don’t Carry the Name But Do Carry the Specs

Click here to read the full article.

When talking about the best vacuum cleaner for your home, you have to bring the best Dyson vacuum cleaners into the conversation. Dyson devices are known for their advanced designs, impressive suction power and long battery life. But these aren’t the only things they’re known for – we are, of course, talking about price. There’s no question that investing in one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners is going to set you back a little. For this reason, or if you don’t just want to follow the crowd, we’ve put together a selection of the best Dyson vacuum alternatives.

What to Consider Before Buying a Dyson Vacuum Alternative

Before you commit to your Dyson vacuum alternative, it’s worth thinking about what makes Dyson devices so appealing in the first place. Consider the features and specs that make any vacuum cleaner worth having in your home. To help you out, here are some key elements to look at when deciding which of the best Dyson alternatives is right for you.

Power – If a vacuum can’t produce enough suction , it’s never going to get your floors as clean as you want. This is one of the top selling points of the best Dyson vacuums and one of the key elements to look for when choosing a worthy alternative.

– If a vacuum can’t produce enough suction , it’s never going to get your floors as clean as you want. This is one of the top selling points of the best Dyson vacuums and one of the key elements to look for when choosing a worthy alternative. Battery Life – Cordless, battery-powered devices can vary hugely in the duration of time they provide from a single charge. Keep in mind that some devices may offer high-suction settings that drastically reduce runtime. When choosing the right option for you, it’s important to balance what you need. For example, if you’re only covering a small space, you can prioritize power over battery life. But if you have a lot of floorspace to cover, choosing a device with longer battery life is a smarter idea.

– Cordless, battery-powered devices can vary hugely in the duration of time they provide from a single charge. Keep in mind that some devices may offer high-suction settings that drastically reduce runtime. When choosing the right option for you, it’s important to balance what you need. For example, if you’re only covering a small space, you can prioritize power over battery life. But if you have a lot of floorspace to cover, choosing a device with longer battery life is a smarter idea. Maneuverability – Gone are the days of rigid upright vacuum cleaners that only move forwards and back. These days, expect your vacuum to seamlessly move from left to right and forwards to back, and even take corners on a dime. Ensure that the vacuum you choose is suited to the areas you want to clean.

– Gone are the days of rigid upright vacuum cleaners that only move forwards and back. These days, expect your vacuum to seamlessly move from left to right and forwards to back, and even take corners on a dime. Ensure that the vacuum you choose is suited to the areas you want to clean. Versatility – The rise of the best stick vacuums has shown homeowners how versatile a home device can and should be. Yes, your vacuum should clean your home floors, but the right device can also clean stairs, your car and your ceilings. Before you commit to a device, ensure it can fulfill each of your cleaning needs.

Below you’ll find our top picks for the best Dyson vacuum alternatives. Each device on our list offers impressive value for money, sports specs worthy of your consideration and comes backed by hundreds, if not thousands, of ratings and reviews from users who already love them. Read on to find the right device for your home.

1. Shark IZ363HT Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

BEST OVERALL

With its below $350 price tag, capability to clean multiple floor surfaces and ultra-light design, this Shark IZ363HT Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum is truly a top choice for a Dyson vacuum alternative. For greater versatility, the vacuum converts into a handheld device that’s ideal for cleaning harder-to-reach areas, such as on stairs, in cars and on furniture. This popular device, which comes backed by more than 3,400 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, provides up to 50 minutes of runtime and includes a self-cleaning brushroll to make dealing with pet hair a cinch. Additionally, you’ll find a crevice tool, a dusting brush, a pet multi-tool and an anti-allergen dusting brush to allow you to further fine tune your vacuuming approach.



Buy: Shark IZ363HT Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum $349.44

2. BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster AdvancedClean Vacuum

BEST HANDHELD

If you’re looking for a handheld device, you can’t go wrong with this BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Vacuum. In addition to the 49,000+ five-star ratings, this worthy Dyson contender uses cyclonic action to produce impressive levels of suction. You’ll also find a translucent dirt bowl for easy emptying and viewing alongside a rotatable nozzle that includes a built-in, flip-up brush to allow for greater precision. The lightweight, cordless design is also particularly useful for remote cleaning, such as inside cars, tents or RVs.



Buy: BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster AdvancedClean Vacuum $49.00 (orig. $59.99) 18% OFF

3. BISSELL 2252 CleanView Upright Vacuum

BEST BUDGET

If you’re searching for the best bang for your buck when it comes to a Dyson vacuum alternative, this BISSELL 2252 CleanView Upright Vacuum could fit the bill. The under $120 device offers impressive suction power and comprehensive coverage thanks to its multi-cyclonic suction system and edge-to-edge head design. The triple-action brushroll also works to loosen, lift and remove dirt from deep within your carpets. You’ll also enjoy swivel steering and the 27 feet of power cord, ensuring you can reach every corner of your home.



Buy: BISSELL 2252 CleanView Upright Vacuum $118.44



Buy: BISSELL 2252 CleanView Upright Vacuum $118.99

4. Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum

BEST CORDED STICK

This Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum is another Shark device worthy of your consideration. While the device is corded, its ultra-light design means it remains comfortable in hand during use. The vacuum is suitable for use on a range of floor types and can also handle walls and ceilings, providing an impressive level of versatility. You’ll also receive a crevice tool, an upholstery tool and a dusting brush to let you target specific areas in your home. Furthermore, the stick device can convert into a handheld device and uses a bagless design for quicker, uninhibited emptying.



Buy: Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum $159.99

5. Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum

BEST UPRIGHT

Thanks to its innovative design, Shark’s NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum can be used as either an upright or canister-style vacuum. In its upright arrangement, the vacuum is ideal for deep cleaning carpets and other bare floors using its powerful suction and swivel steering. When the detachable pod is removed, users enjoy greater freedom with the hose-attached nozzle and choice of upholstery tool or crevice tool. This popular device also comes with more than 18,000 five-star ratings, includes a built-in HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens and houses a 0.9-quart capacity cup for longer, more comprehensive cleaning sessions.



Buy: Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum $189.00 (orig. $219.99) 14% OFF

6. eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

BEST BUDGET ROBOT

Unlike upright and stick devices, Dyson has yet to corner the market when it comes to the best robot vacuums. This means alternatives to the Dyson’s 360 Eye are easy to come by. In this eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S you’ll have a super-slim device that measures only ​​​​2.85 inches, making it capable of cleaning under most of your home furniture without issue. It also operates surprisingly quietly while generating impressive suction. Its three-point cleaning system works alongside the BoostIQ Technology which, when necessary, increases suction levels to effectively clean tougher surfaces. Additionally, the vacuum comes in either black or white and is supplied with a handy control for remote operation.



Buy: eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S $149.99 (orig. $229.99) 35% OFF

7. Miele C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum Cleaner

BEST CANISTER

If you like the flexibility a canister vacuum offers, this Miele C1 Pure Suction Vacuum Cleaner should be calling to you. The cleaner’s 1,200-watt Miele-made vortex motor delivers high-level suction while its combination floorhead is ideal for use on hard floors and low-pile carpets. You can also choose from four colors and pure, turbo and cat & dog models. Plus, the vacuum also sports on-vacuum storage for the included attachments: a dusting brush, a crevice tool and an upholstery tool.



Buy: Miele C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum Cleaner $349.00

8. Shark IZ462H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum

BEST STICK

The Shark IZ462H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum is an ultra-lightweight device that ticks all of the right boxes. In addition to impressive suction power capable of deep cleaning all floor types, you’ll find dual brushrolls to further aid cleaning alongside an anti-allergen collection cup to remove and keep allergens out of the air in your home. The vacuum’s nozzle and wand combination allow users to reach the higher areas while its flexible elbow makes getting under furniture less of a problem. The design features a removable, rechargeable battery for a more convenient charging process. Furthermore, there are five colors, two battery sizes and two vacuum configurations to choose from.



Buy: Shark IZ462H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum $299.99 (orig. $479.99) 38% OFF

9. iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

BEST ROBOT

If hands-free home vacuuming sounds like something you can get behind, invest in this iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum. This advanced, smart device is capable of using smart mapping to clean your rooms in the most efficient way using its variety of cleaning elements. These elements include an edge-cleaning brush, dual-surface rubber brushes and powerful, dirt-lifting suction. On top of this, you’ll be able to use the iRobot Home App or just your voice with Google Assistant or Alexa to control your device and choose which rooms to clean and when. Perhaps most handily, this popular home vacuum is capable of emptying itself, letting you go for up to 60 days without having to worry about emptying the dirt stored in the base.



Buy: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $449.99 (orig. $549.99) 18% OFF

10. Samsung BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

BEST SPLURGE

Samsung’s BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum proves that it’s not only Dyson devices that bring outstanding suction and style into your home. This futuristic-looking device is made up of a lightweight stick vacuum and an accompanying all-in-one cleaning station that houses and empties your device. The vacuum itself features a handy, quick-view display that provides key information, such as the battery status, suction power and remaining runtime. You’ll also have Samsung’s strongest suction in your hands, as well as a dual brush head that’s great for both carpet and hard floors. Additionally, the cleaner uses five layers of internal filtration to actively clean the air in your home during use.



Buy: SAMSUNG BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $899.00