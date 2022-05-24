ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Mac Jones explains why this Patriots team feels different than last year

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHaww_0fp2OGW200

Don’t tell Mac Jones that his New England Patriots are getting worse.

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones discussed how the Patriots are gelling in ways where they were not in previous years. Maybe the 2021 Patriots had more talent on paper than this 2022. But Jones expressed significant optimism about the way the 2022 Patriots have come together.

“In terms of team chemistry, I think we’ve made leaps and bounds there. As a rookie you come in, you’re kind of thrown in and everything —all the plates are hot, you know? So you kind of just try and find your feet,” Jones told reporters on Monday after the team’s first session of organized team activities. “But now this past offseason and right now we’ve just built a great relationship with the offensive line, the receivers, hanging out together, just doing things together off the field because at the end of the day, we’re all friends, we work together, we want to play for one another.

“And that’s important to me. That’s why football is the best team sport, you can take a guy like Kendrick who brings energy every day, and then we have him over for a Hibachi party or something, so it’s just fun. Like, we always hang out and have fun and talk the talk and all that and it just builds for Sundays.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s signing status with Raiders after ‘positive’ workout

Colin Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders in his offseason workout. His first step back in returning to the NFL was a small one but was still important. Although Kaepernick did well in the workout, he still has yet to make it back to the NFL. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, no deal is imminent from the Raiders. With Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens already occupying the Raiders quarterback spots on the depth chart, there is no clear spot for Kap. Still, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, he still has enough left in the tank to make it back.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Brian Daboll connects with Tom Coughlin: 'Good resource to have'

Retired New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin made a visit to his old stomping grounds earlier this week and had a chance to meet with Brian Daboll. Although Daboll and Coughlin, who is in town for a Jay Fund Foundation event, had no previous relationship, they seemed to hit it off. Daboll even started his Thursday press conference 10 minutes early in honor of Coughlin.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FanSided

Patriots had to block Josh McDaniels from stealing another coach

Do the New England Patriots have Josh McDaniels to thank for the current uncertainty spread amongst the coaching staff? From an offensive perspective, you could certainly make that argument, as the longtime offensive coordinator brought several seasoned Pats assistants with him to Las Vegas. The defense is its own disaster,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon legend named to college football ‘all-time all-transfer’ team

When you think about transfers in college football, a lot of recent memory will come up. Thanks to the dawn of the transfer portal era, we now see some of the most talented plays in the nation picking up and finding new schools year after year. Guys like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Quinn Ewers, and Eli Ricks — all are among the most talented players in the nation, and all will play for new teams this fall. However, transfers in college football were a big thing before the portal came into existence. If you look back in the game’s history, you’ll...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman to wear a coveted number as a Buckeye

When you really think about it, the No. 75 should probably have been retired by the Ohio State program. However, it’s not, and that’s good news for freshman offensive tackle Carson Hinzman. According to a Twitter graphic, the freshman from Hammond, Wisconsin shared, he’s decided to wear the coveted No. 75 at least to start his career in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Quincy Roche, Korey Cunningham exchange punches during OTAs

There is never a shortage of drama with the New York Giants, no matter the time of year or what is happening in the world, they find a way to make things interesting. It could be a sudden slew of injuries, an offseason setback of an injured player, coaching upheaval, and any number of other events keep Giants fans and media on their toes. The events that occurred during Thursday’s OTAs are no exception.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 big takeaways from Steelers OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back to work at OTAs and here are the four big takeaways from what has happened so far. The initial “depth chart” based on OTA reps has Mitch Trubisky as the No. 1 quarterback, Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 and rookie Kenny Pickett as the No. 3. The only real surprise here is the incumbent veteran doesn’t come in as the starter to at least start the offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy