Uvalde, TX

15 killed in Texas elementary school shooting, teenage gunman dead

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, and the 18-year-old gunman was dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said. Abbott said a local man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of...

Texas school shooting: Onlookers urged police to charge into school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
UVALDE, TX
Enough! And other reactions to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting (Your Letters)

Enough! As a life member of the National Rifle Association for over 50 years, I have some strong comments for certain politicians, those who elect them, and the NRA. 1. On a national level, prohibit all semi-automatic long guns and high-capacity magazines and strictly regulate semi-automatic handguns. The Second Amendment regulates “arms,” not guns. We already prohibit the possession of hand grenades, flame throwers and machine guns. We need to add a few more military weapons of war.
UVALDE, TX
