According to BetOnline, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best odds to win the NFC, making the Buccaneers the favorites to get to the Super Bowl. With the NBA and NHL in the twilight of their respective seasons, the dog days of Summer are about to be here when baseball is the only major American sport to take in. That’s not a knock at all, this writer happens to love baseball, but it’s easy to look ahead when there’s only one sport on. Given that we already live in a football-crazed society, the excitement for the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season in a little over 100 days is palpable.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO