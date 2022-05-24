ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes: Neon Nabs Social Satire ‘Triangle of Sadness’ for North America

By Etan Vlessing
 3 days ago
Neon has acquired the North American rights to Ruben Östlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness after its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Östlund, who previously won the top prize in Un Certain Regard for Force Majeure and the Palme d’Or for The Square , wrote and directed Triangle of Sadness. The movie stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean and Woody Harrelson and is produced by Imperative Entertainment producing, in association with Film i Väst, BBC Film, 30WEST and Plattform Produktion.

Dickinson and Dean star as a fashion model/influencer couple who, after a disaster on a luxury cruise, are left stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires and a cleaning lady. In the fight for survival, social and financial hierarchies are turned upside down. Harrelson plays the ship’s captain.

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman negotiated the North America deal with 30WEST, WME Independent and Imperative Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. Ahead of Cannes, distributors across Europe widely picked up the feature.

The Coproduction Office, which is handling international sales for Triangle of Sadness , reported the film had nearly sold out in Europe, with deals with Curzon for the U.K., Bac Films for France, Almode for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy and Avalon for Spain, among others.

The movie has also sold for Turkey (Filmarti), Israel (Shani Films), Australia and New Zealand (Sharmill Films), and Mexico (Piano). SF Studios is handling distribution across the Nordic territories.

