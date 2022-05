Mike Trout scored his 1,000th run in Saturday's LA Angels game, entering historic company when factoring a couple of other milestones he's already hit in his career:. Only Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays had scored at least 1,000 runs, hit at least 300 homers, and stolen at least 200 bases entering Saturday's game. Trout, however, entered that club as soon as he crossed the plate for his 1,000th time. It was also huge because Trout etched his name further into Angels' history as well:

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO