Uvalde School Shooting Happened Just 2 Days Before Summer Break

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO