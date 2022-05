No public alcohol sales at Sanford Stadium this year for UGA home football games, according to UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks. The school now serves beer and seltzer for men’s and women’s basketball games at Stegeman Coliseum and at baseball games at Foley Field as well SEC games at Jack Turner Softball Stadium. Georgia was the 11th SEC school to offer alcohol sales at athletic venues but for now, it will only be allowed at Sanford Stadium for those with tickets to suites.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO