ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Middle River man sentenced to life in prison for 'execution' outside Catonsville apartment

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Middle River man was sentenced to serve life in prison for killing a Baltimore man in 2020 outside a Catonsville apartment complex. Jaekwan Jacob Stephens, 25, was found guilty in March. At the setencing hearing, Judge Mickey Norman called the killing...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man acquitted in murder of Safe Streets worker Dante Barksdale

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A multi-day trial ended in a not-guilty verdict for the man charged with killing a leader in Baltimore City’s community violence intervention program in 2021. The Baltimore jury deliberated for about two hours in the case against Garrick Powell, 29, after listening to two days-worth...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
City
Middle River, MD
City
Towson, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Middle River, MD
Crime & Safety
Catonsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Shots Fired In Family Anne Arundel Argument: Police

A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman, 83, Shot While Reading Book In Bed, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman was shot early Friday when a bullet came flying through the window of her Baltimore home, authorities said. Shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road in Northwest Baltimore, where they found the woman shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said. The 83-year-old woman told investigators she was reading a book in bed when the round came through a window and struck her in the arm, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Friday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Baltimore Police#River Man#Violent Crime#Digital
CBS Baltimore

Man, 41, Found Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called about 11:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released Friday morning. It happened a little more than hours before an 83-year-old woman was shot across town while reading in bed after a bullet came flying through her window. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old & 19-Year-Old Wounded In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in north Baltimore sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to reported gunfire near York Road and Coldspring Lane, where they found a 17-year-old shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Around the same time, a 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe both victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue when someone came up and opened fire. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog found in Parkville area, police searching for owner

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police need help locating the owners of a dog found this morning. The dog is a brown and white husky mix. He was found around 7:00AM on Linwood Avenue in Parkville. Officers brought him to the Parkville Precinct this morning. The dog is...
PARKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Voice

Hero Bystanders Detain Baltimore Shooter

Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

“Those guys that robbed me – the police came after the fact”

To make Baltimore safer, cut the BPD budget and shift the funding to housing, health care, substance abuse treatment and other needs, residents say, turning out in force for Taxpayers’ Night. Last night, a Baltimore man did what city residents have been doing consistently in recent years when they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in PG County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a fatal commission in Landover, Maryland. According to a news release, on May 22nd just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hill Road for a single-vehicle crash. Following an investigation, police learned that 46-year-old...
LANDOVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy