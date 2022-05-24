ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Denied Revenge in Georgia Primary, But Sees Wins in Texas, Arkansas

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The former president's attempt to influence the the Republican Party saw setbacks and gains in Tuesday's primary races across four...

Jeb Bush
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
NBC News

Surging Republican Senate candidate responds to Trump, GOP and past controversial tweets

If it’s Friday… President Biden delivers remarks at 3:00 pm ET urging states to use unspent Covid relief funds on police and crime prevention… Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy… NBC’s Benjy Sarlin looks at the baby-formula shortage… And we’re four days away from the primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
