Certain invasive species could completely close Yellowstone National Park waters to all watercraft to prevent spread, the park says. “Kill and report any smallmouth bass if caught within park waters,” Yellowstone National Park (YELL) told visiting anglers earlier this year. It’s a request that remains very much in place. Back in February, an invasive predatory smallmouth bass was caught at the confluence of Gardner and Yellowstone rivers just north of the park’s boundary in Montana. Although no evidence of the species has been found in park waters since, officials aren’t taking any chances.

