LONDON (AP) — When Mick North’s 5-year-old daughter was gunned down at her school, he vowed through his grief that it must never happen again. And it hasn’t — in Britain, at least. The 1996 massacre of 16 elementary school students in Dunblane, Scotland led to a ban on owning handguns in the U.K. While Britain is not immune to gun violence, there have been no school shootings in the quarter century since.

UVALDE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO