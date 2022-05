MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The shooting death of a 5-year-old in Moultrie is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Monday, shortly before 5:30 p.m., the GBI was asked by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the shooting death. It happened at a home in the 600 block of Third Street SW in Moultrie.

MOULTRIE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO