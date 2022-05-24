Meghan Markle's estranged father hospitalized for possible stroke: report

LOS ANGELES (KNX) –Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, was hospitalized Monday night for what was believed to be a stroke, according to multiple reports.

Markle took an ambulance from Tijuana, Mexico to a hospital in Chula Vista, California around 9:30 p.m., TMZ reported . A photo posted on the site showed Markle lying in a stretcher with an oxygen mark on his face.

The outlet also reported that Markle was worried he was suffering a stroke, and allegedly couldn’t speak to paramedics.

While the family did not confirm that it was a stroke, British journalist Dan Wooten wrote in a column on MailOnline Tuesday that he had “been aware of the stroke”, but agreed with both Markel and his daughter and Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, to not report on it.

In his column, Wooten provided a statement from Samantha, who confirmed Markle’s hospitalization.

“My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing,” she said. “He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest.”

Wooten added that the 77-year-old Markle was going to join him for a TV special for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In 2018, it was reported Markle staged photos of him “preparing” for his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry. Markle then said he had to miss the wedding due to heart surgery.

