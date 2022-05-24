ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Popular Fall River Bakery Now on Shelves at Christmas Tree Shops

By Maddie Levine
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the little Fall River bakery that could. Amaral’s Bakery has been a staple on the SouthCoast for decades and now they continue to grow from their humble beginnings as they announce a new partnership with Christmas Tree Shops. “A lot of our customers were asking us...

wbsm.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kristen Walters

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
SPENCER, MA
FUN 107

Church Bingo Was a Pretty Big Thing in New Bedford

Did you ever go to church to play bingo? My Nana did, and so did my Aunt Ella. As a matter of fact, I knew several older women who would visit the church basements of New Bedford to play bingo quite regularly. It seemed as though there was a bingo game almost every night somewhere.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Get Burgers in Rhode Island

This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
State
Vermont State
City
Fall River, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Fall River, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Fall River, MA
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
rinewstoday.com

Annual Plant Sale Saturday at Warwick’s Westbay Farm

The Westbay Farm, run by Steve Stycos, will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, May 28 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the farm: 1351 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI 02886. They have a wide variety of tomatoes, plus cucumbers, eggplants, and other vegetable starts for sale. They also have a selection of perennial and annual flowers. The sale is a major fundraiser for the farm operation, which supplies fresh produce to several food pantries throughout the local area.
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

Scenic Dartmouth Pond Is Looking Better Thanks to Volunteers

Sometimes it takes a village to strengthen a community. Dartmouth has found a way to come together to make a difference. Thanks to Dartmouth Rotary Club, Cornell Pond is looking a lot cleaner these days. Volunteers gathered last weekend on Old Fall River Road for their annual cleanup campaign. Everyone involved began picking up sticks, weed-whacking, removing briars and raking up old leaves simply out of the goodness of their hearts.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree Shops#Bakery#Food Network#Food Drink#Southcoast#Shaw S Supermarkets
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
GoLocalProv

The Providence Flea Turns 10—2022 Summer Season Kicks Off Sunday

The Providence Flea celebrates its 10th outdoor season beginning with Opening Day on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 10am – 3pm, and every Sunday through September, rain or shine, on the Providence River Greenway across from 345 South Water Street in downtown Providence. The Flea also announced a series...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
iheart.com

Normandy Farms Campground Preparing for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

FOXBORO, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Normandy Farms Campground in Foxboro is getting ready for a busy Memorial Day weekend. Opened in 1971, Normandy Farms is considered one of the best campgrounds in the United States and a prime destination for those who enjoy "glamping," a combination of "glamour" and "camping."
FOXBOROUGH, MA
1420 WBSM

WATCH: Young Whale Plays Near New Bedford Coast

NEW BEDFORD — Two boat captains with a local marine assistance company spotted a young whale apparently frolicking in the water just about a mile off New Bedford on Wednesday — and they captured the moment on video. TowBoatU.S. New Bedford owner Capt. Clint Allen said his son,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Area’s Best and Worst Store Shopping Carts

I recently wrote an article about shopping carts that seemed to strike a chord with many of you. It was a story about how the Town of Dartmouth imposed a $23,000 fine on Walmart to try and encourage the mega box store to be more responsible for its shopping carts taken from the store parking lot and abandoned on town roads by Walmart shoppers.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Why Are All These Turtles Gathering in Exeter, New Hampshire?

Here's something you don't see every day. Generally, seeing turtles around here isn't unusual. Especially as the weather gets warmer, you might spot a group of them sunning themselves out on a rock or log, like these turtles did at the park where Benson's Wild Animal Farm used to be. Gotta get that nice summer tan, after all.
EXETER, NH
mybackyardnews.com

LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND

June will feature a community reading from Linden Place’s writers’ residency, and talk with renowned author, Skip Finley and the return of walking tours. Linden Place Mansion, a historic house museum in the center of Bristol, Rhode Island will present a variety of programs and events in June, including:
BRISTOL, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy