ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Removed Organs Star in Doctor-Turned-Artist’s Bizarre New York Show

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMVUV_0fp2IS4m00

Click here to read the full article.

Imagine that you wake from surgery, and your doctor hands you a portrait of the gallbladder that was just removed from you. In the photograph, your gallbladder is about to be eaten by a pelican, stacked on tomatoes. It’s a gift, made out to you in swirling calligraphy.

Hundreds of people in the town of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, had something close to this experience. K. C. Joseph , an Indian American surgeon, spent 15 years making surreal art with his patients’ organs, and now, a selection of which are now on view at Soloway Gallery in Williamsburg.

“He gave me a box of these in 2010 and said ‘Make me a famous artist,'” recalled Melissa Joseph, the surgeon’s daughter and the curator of the Soloway Gallery show. “I was like, ‘These are weird,’ and then I put them under my bed for 10 years.”

At the time, Melissa hadn’t yet become an artist. As she entered into her own creatively, she found the vocabulary with which to understand and appreciate her father’s work.

“I began to see him as an outsider artist, and could recognize what a rigorous practice looks like,” she said.

Joseph died when he was in his late 60s, in 2015. “I wish, before he died, I had asked him more questions about it,” she continued. “I’m regretting it so much now, kicking myself.”

Before each surgery, Joseph would adorn a notecard with the patient’s name, written in careful calligraphy. A few torn-out pages from magazines in the waiting office would be collaged together to construct a simple, often comical backdrop, though he had started out drawing the landscapes by hand.

A gallbladder, or occasionally a gallstone, would be placed just so. Then Joseph would snap a photo with the endoscope he had used during surgery. By the time his patient was off the operating table, Joseph would have this keepsake in hand, ready for them to take home.

That Joseph, as the lone non-white person in his town, might not want to engage in such a practice seemingly never crossed his mind.

“It was a small town—people had big personalities,” said Melissa, explaining the casual way in which her father’s patients took these strange offerings. “He said people loved them. I was unsure if that was really the case. Later, when the show came out, people reached out to say that they did love their pieces—someone had even framed one. But before the show, around town, people would show me surgery scars my dad had given them. No one ever mentioned the pictures.”

While Joseph also drew and painted, he didn’t express any longing for a career as an artist. Born in 1947 in Kerala to a Catholic family, he later immigrating to the U.S. in 1972. He found satisfaction in his profession as a surgeon.

There are questions concerning Joseph’s oeuvre that have gone unanswered: When did he start making art, and why? What inspired him to use magazine cutouts? Were the pictures inspired by his patient’s in some way? How did people really react when he gave them this present?

And then, the biggest question of it all: What would he have made had he not died relatively young? It’s hard to say, although it seemed he had big medical aspirations that would potentially have informed his work. “What he would have really liked was to be a plastic surgeon,” his daughter said, “but he couldn’t break into it.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

A Hot Recently-Shuttered Downtown Gallery Threw An Opulent Brooklyn Gala For Itself

Click here to read the full article. Alyssa Davis was a small gallery. So small, in fact, it used to run out of Davis’s apartment in the West Village. That is, before a private investigator hired by her building gathered enough evidence to shutter the space for violating zoning laws in April. Founded in 2016, the gallery was known to those in-the-know, as evidenced by the huge turn out for Merde! the Alyssa Davis Gala that was thrown last night in farewell to what once was and in celebration of what is (hopefully) to come. Simply put, everybody was there. It was like...
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem Names Its First-Ever Curator-at-Large

Click here to read the full article. New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem has hired Amber Esseiva to be its first-ever curator-at-large. Esseiva is currently a curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. The new position comes as the Studio Museum is in the process of building a David Adjaye–designed expansion that will add 11,000 square feet of exhibition space, as well as a roof terrace, new areas for educational programming, and more offices. That expansion is set to open in 2024. “The Studio Museum’s legacy is one that I have always carried with me in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, May 27, 2022

ANOTHER THEFT RING TAKEN DOWN: A massive retail theft operation in New York City that stole and resold millions of dollars in goods has been taken out of commission, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Following a three-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards; and more than $300,000 in cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
vnexplorer.net

'You Treat a Dog Better': Workers Spot Skeleton of Woman Through Window

© Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor/Corbis News 54-year-old Marilyn McMichael lived in the South Jamaica Houses in Queens, New York, a property operated by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). Above, a NYCHA building in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City. Construction workers made the horrific...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#Indian American#The Soloway Gallery
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin woman finds lost father — at his suggestion

Growing up, Janice Segure, who was born to a teenage mother and raised by her grandparents, never knew her real father, but finding him was always in the back of her mind. Last month, Segure, of Baldwin, who is now 57, was finally reunited with her missing father — after meeting him unknowingly and taking him up on his suggestion of doing a 23andMe DNA test.
BALDWIN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Where to Unearth Crystals and Stones in New York

Ever since I was a kid, I have been one of those people who fills my pockets with rocks and shells. It drove my mother nuts when she had to do my laundry. If I went to the beach, I filled my pockets with shells and if I was hiking in the woods, I was picking up stones all along the way. How I never become a geologist is beyond me.
HUDSON, NY
ARTnews

ARTnews

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy