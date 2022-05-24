Collinwood Bass Teams Finish Strong Regular Season
By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
4 days ago
This year was different, but they made it! In years past, bass teams only had to fish a certain number of tournaments to qualify for the State Championship. This season was the first year teams had to qualify based on not...
There is a legal way to make moonshine, and one North Alabama couple has it perfected. They're tucked away in rural Leighton, over the river and through the wood. It's there you will find the spring that is mighty good. Moonshiners Billy and Joanna Dawson opened Northwest Alabama's first legal...
COUNCE, Tenn. — Brock Mosley didn’t grow up fishing Pickwick Lake, but it’s where he learned how to fish, so to speak. “When I was (at East Mississippi Community College) I was only an hour and a half away from Pickwick,” the 33-year-old Elite Series pro from Collinsville, Miss., said. “It was my first chance to fish something other than a shallow mudhole. It’s a special place for me.”
From food and flowers to decorations and photography, wedding planning is no piece of cake. We have one word for you: all-inclusive. To make your wedding planning simple, we researched dreamy wedding venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Out of the hundreds we discovered, here are our top five picks in North Alabama.
Danny and Sharon Bobo's story reads like the lyrics of a 1960 song on a jukebox. They were both born in 1956, only a few weeks difference in their ages. They were raised in the smallest county in Tennessee in the place we all call home, Lynchburg. Danny was born...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of country music fans will fill Orion Amphitheater for another exciting concert Thursday. Kenny Chesney makes his debut in Huntsville, with another sold-out show!. Orion leaders said they began talking with Kenny’s crew about a year ago. They wanted him to be one of the...
Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. 876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee school board fired a principal for dragging a special education student through the school. The Rutherford County Board of Education made the announcement on Thursday, stating Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell be fired for unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming, insubordination, and neglect of duty. Director of...
A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
Tennessee hunter Tyler Hughes, 32, is a lifelong outdoorsman. Hunting is in his DNA, he says, and he learned from his father on the game-rich lands near their home in Waynesboro. But turkey hunting is what fires him up the most, and when his dad told him about a trio of cinnamon-colored jake gobblers he’d spotted on the property they’ve hunted for seven years, Hughes was ecstatic.
It's been 17 days since the manhunt for Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White ended in Evansville, all because of the watchful eyes of a car wash manager. On Thursday, Connie Ridgway's family, the woman Casey White is accused of murdering made their way to meet James Stinson. "It's a...
HOOVER, Ala. — A five-run third inning did the trick for the Tennessee baseball team in is first postseason game. Blake Burke and Cortland Lawson hit home runs as the top-seeded Vols beat No. 8 Vanderbilt 10-1 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night. Drew...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – They came in droves via sport bikes, cruisers, choppers and RVs for the fifth Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch at Hurricane Mills, presented by Harley-Davidson®. Held annually on Lynn’s 3,500-acre compound an hour west of Nashville, TMMR, winner...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s no longer a need to move all the way to Hollywood if you want to star in a feature film!. Dark Entities, written and directed by Brandon McLemore, is a film that is set in Huntsville, filmed in North Alabama and features local actors from the Tennessee Valley.
Nashville bartenders have got some talent – and not just at getting bachelorette parties shitfaced. If you remember a few years ago we had a post go viral of a bartender named Kristin singing the hell out of some Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert as she was behind the bar slingin’ drinks.
Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away.
“There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.
Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
The storm Thursday afternoon caused some damage in Morgan County, leaving residents wondering if it was in fact a tornado that quickly whipped through the area. The National Weather Service office in Huntsville will be conducting a survey of the area Friday morning to determine if it was a tornado, or just some thunderstorm wind damage. Either way, the storm definitely frightened nearby residents.
Comments / 0