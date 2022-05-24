ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU building dedicated to former university president, first lady

By By CANDICE SPECTOR Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — Former Idaho State University president Richard L. Bowen and first lady Connie Smith Bowen have been immortalized on the university’s Pocatello campus, with their names now affixed on a sign above the Rendezvous Center.

The sign, which labels the building the “Richard L. Bowen and Connie S. Bowen Rendezvous Center,” was recently installed. A dedication event was held last week to dedicate the building in the Bowens’ honor.

Richard served as ISU president from 1985 to 2005, and ISU described Connie as a “dedicated first lady whose efforts greatly enhanced the university.”

“During their two decades at Idaho State, the Bowens cultivated important community relationships, enhanced long-standing campus traditions and brought several projects to completion, including the Stephens Performing Arts Center and Rendezvous Center,” Idaho State said in a statement.

Elizabeth Bowen, the daughter of Richard and Connie, attended the dedication event on Friday in Pocatello. Elizabeth said her family is grateful for the honor.

“We’re really honored and I’m just so proud of my parents,” she said. “When we found out, we were really surprised and really humbled. My parents were just so grateful because we had such good years in Pocatello. I think we’ll always feel like we got far more from the university than we gave, but it’s nice to know that people really appreciate what my parents did there.”

Connie passed away in November of 2021, but Elizabeth said her mother was aware that a plan to dedicate the building in their honor was in the works.

“It makes me happy” that she knew about it, Elizabeth said of her mom.

“When my dad took over at ISU, there were some parts of the university that were in danger of losing their accreditation and by the time he left, I think enrollment had tripled and the university was in a really great place,” Elizabeth said. “That just makes us all very proud.”

Richard, who moved to Boise with Connie after his retirement in 2005, traveled to Pocatello last week for the dedication. Richard told the Idaho State Journal he is “elated, appreciative and humbled” by the building dedication.

When students and campus visitors see his and Connie’s names at the Rendezvous entrance, Richard said, he hopes they can “appreciate the facility.”

As for ISU’s future, Richard is optimistic the university will continue to see growth and provide “great service to the people of Idaho and beyond.”

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman turning 101, credits longevity to organic food

Having grown up on a farm that was her family's main source of food in the early 1900s, longtime Pocatello resident and centenarian Elva Rainey was eating organic before modern health enthusiasts popularized it. Rainey, who turns 101 on Saturday, attributes her longevity to her organic diet. "We grew up on organic food and didn't know it," Rainey said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police, politicians and educators react to Texas school massacre

Yet again, Americans are reeling after a gunman on Tuesday massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting in the country since 20 children and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. As Texas law enforcement officials continue to investigate the mass casualty event,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Middle school on Idaho-Utah border put into ‘hall check’ after student threat

RICHMOND, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat involving North Cache Middle School students on Wednesday. According to Tim Smith, spokesperson for the Cache County School District, the Richmond middle school was placed in a “hall check” protocol for roughly an hour after one student threatened another student via text message. Smith said the message mentioned a weapon, specifically a firearm. ...
RICHMOND, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello citizens deserve a functional City Council

I have read the newspaper article and watched the video of the May 19, 2022, Pocatello City Council meeting. The video captures our dysfunction as a governing body. My essential question is, “What are we going to do to heal this dysfunction and move forward doing the peoples’ business in a healthy, professional manner?” Until we answer this question, we are shirking our professional duties as elected officials and should be ashamed.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial to begin this week

POCATELLO — Dozens of volunteers were busy this week preparing the soccer fields at Century High School for the 18th annual Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial. The event that brings nearly 7,000 cross markers to the field to represent the men and women who have died during the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan is scheduled to begin on May 27 and last through Memorial Day on May 30. “We hope...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Remembering Fuhriman's impact on the city of Idaho Falls

Jared Fuhriman, the longtime Idaho Falls police officer and former two-term mayor who died Sunday at age 60 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, is being honored this week by the city flying flags at half-mast. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic neon Indians sign relit on Main Street

POCATELLO — The historic neon Pocatello Indians sign that was formerly situated at Pocatello High School has officially been relocated and relit on Main Street. The sign is now fastened to the side of a Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 owned building on Main Street, where it will be preserved as a piece of history and help similar neighboring signs illuminate downtown Pocatello at night. Randy Dixon, who helped facilitate the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ribbon cutting for new Southwick Black Belt Academy location set for May 31

POCATELLO — The Southwick Black Belt Academy in Pocatello is set to open its second location at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Southwick was first established in the 1990s. Its current head instructor, Master Jessica Carson, took over about a year and a half ago. She is one of the few female Taekwondo masters in the U.S. and will be inducted into the International Martial Arts Council Hall of Fame in June. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community volunteers needed to help build set for musical production

POCATELLO — Members of the community are invited to help with Idaho State University’s production of “Urinetown: The Musical.”. On Saturday, May 28, and Tuesday, May 31, from 2 to 4 p.m., the production crew is looking for help in the ISU theatre shop, on the stage, and in the costume shop. Anyone who lends a hand will also get their name in the printed program. Volunteers are asked to meet in the Bistline Theatre of the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
POCATELLO, ID
