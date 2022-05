ON JUNE 4, the annual Jazz on Film series returns to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for three weekends of screenings. Curated by Peter Lucas, this year’s program covers a lot of ground stylistically. It’s also a great reminder of the historical importance and ongoing influence of this music, as well as its deep connection to other artistic mediums. (Not to mention a perfect way to keep cool this summer!)

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO