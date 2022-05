The No. 8 UNC baseball program brought the bats out early in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with an upset win over No. 1 Virginia Tech in Pool A. UNC advanced to the semifinals with the 10-0 win on Friday. The Tar Heels got off to a hot start in their last few games, and despite being the underdogs, they got off the leash early in the first inning. The hits came quick as the Tar Heels put four runs on the board, including Vance Honeycutt’s 18th home run of the season, which tied the UNC freshman record. UNC made it all...

