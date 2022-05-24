ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Highlighting Top Transfer Portal Options for UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaLye_0fp2Fu3r00

The Bruins could have as many as three open scholarship spots on the roster this season, meaning a late search through the transfer portal is an option.

As currently constituted, the Bruins project to be a consensus top-10 team heading into next season, if not top five.

But that doesn't mean they should be done adding.

UCLA men's basketball currently has 10 players on scholarship for the 2022-2023 season, three under the NCAA limit. Even if guard Jules Bernard backs out of the NBA Draft pool and returns to Westwood – which seems likely, given he did not earn an invite to the combine following the G League Elite Camp – that's still two open spots.

The return of guard Will McClendon and forward Mac Etienne from their torn ACLs, plus the arrival of three top recruits and two new walk-ons, will give coach Mick Cronin plenty of bodies to fill out a lineup and run a full practice.

Still, UCLA does have some possible holes in the rotation, and the transfer portal stands as the most obvious route to adding new faces. Here are All Bruins' picks for who the Bruins should target:

F/C Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

The Bruins lucked out last offseason when Myles Johnson left Rutgers to enter the transfer portal.

It isn't too often that a pure big man with experience as a power conference starter hits the market, and that niche gets trimmed even further when academics are taken into account.

Gueye was a top target for Cronin's 2022 recruiting class, but he wound up committing to Washington State over UCLA and Kansas and reclassifying to 2021. Gueye contributed right away in Pullman, making the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team after picking up five Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors and averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-11 big played 21.9 minutes a night and was part of the starting lineup in 33 of his 35 appearances. Just looking at his physical profile and production in the Pac-12, Gueye appears to be a near-perfect fit for the Bruins on paper, and he could even play side-by-side with incoming McDonald's All-American center Adem Bona in some lineups.

Interestingly enough, Gueye was in the same class as Bona at Prolific Prep (CA), so the personal connection could help UCLA gain ground with Gueye.

Gueye has been busy preparing for the NBA Draft over the past month, but like Bernard, he worked out at the G League Elite Camp and was not invited to the official combine later in the week. If that means he's returning to the college ranks, Cronin should go all-out in his second attempt of recruiting Gueye.

F/C Victor Ohia Obioha, Pepperdine

As previously mentioned, finding Johnson was a rarity and will be very difficult to replicate.

You can count on one hand how many experienced power conference bigs are on the market, since most of the biggest names have already committed or signed elsewhere – Iowa's Josh Ogundele is returning to the Hawkeyes, Maryland's Qudus Wahab is headed to Georgetown, Texas' Tre Mitchell is on his way to West Virginia, Kansas State's Kaosi Ezeagu has joined Sam Houston and Georgetown's Timothy Ighoefe signed with Cal Baptist.

Any number of those bigs would have been solid options, but most of them probably would have expected a lot of minutes. If Cronin wants to start Bona and play him 20 to 25 minutes a night, maybe the transfer big he's looking for is someone willing to chip in somewhere closer to 15 minutes per game.

That means possibly looking to smaller school options, searching for veterans who can eat up spare minutes and contribute as a role player rather than as a star.

Obioha played the last four seasons just up the road at Pepperdine, where he became a part-time starter for the Waves. The local prospect from Hillcrest High School (CA) saw his minutes and rebounding go up every year, and he went for 5.2 points and 5.1 rebounds a night as a senior.

Per 40 minutes, Obioha averages 12.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals for his career. The athletic, 6-foot-9 big has tools and plenty of minutes under his belt, but never averaged more than 17 minutes per game in any of his four collegiate seasons in the WCC.

Obioha would be a complementary piece in the post rotation, and a solid one at that. Between Bona, Obioha and Mac Etienne, Cronin would have some solid options to experiment with down low.

F Keion Brooks, Kentucky

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Bruins have been in constant contact with Brooks , even though he had previously declared for the NBA Draft.

Brooks was in the same spot as Bernard and Gueye after showing out at the G League Elite Camp but not making the NBA Draft Combine. Brooks already withdrew, though, so he is officially back on the market.

However, this is an "either, or" case – Brooks would almost certainly cross UCLA off his list if Bernard returns to school, since making room for both of them in the wing rotation would be virtually impossible.

If Cronin strikes out on Brooks and Bernard doesn't return, the Bruins could end up empty handed, but starting Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey as the three wings is not a bad look. The depth would take a hit, though, which is why UCLA should keep its ear to the ground on wings in the portal.

Brooks is the clearest option out there, now that he’s returning to school. Brooks was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, according to both 247Sports and Rivals, and he even took an official visit to Westwood back in August 2018.

After playing a bench role for the Wildcats as a freshman, Brooks averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over the past two seasons. Brooks, at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, hardly shoots 3-pointers and boasts an overall solid blend of paint scoring, switchable defense and athleticism.

Also, the last time the Bruins took a chance on a Kentucky transfer, things turned out alright. Without Johnny Juzang, UCLA doesn't make the Final Four in 2021, so maybe Brooks can be the missing piece to get them to a championship level in 2023.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Georgetown, CA
Local
California College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Three-star RB Roderick Robinson II to make commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

Roderick Robinson II, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, will make his college announcement on Thursday at 1 p.m. live on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adem Bona
Person
Sam Houston
knock-la.com

You Simply Should Not Believe Anything Rick Caruso Says

Anti-abortion developer Rick Caruso is running for mayor to “clean up LA.” His meaningless tagline runs as a thread throughout his bold blanket policy promises. Caruso is the lone billionaire running for mayor this cycle, and he’s able to self-fund his campaign (so far, he’s spent around $23-$25 million of his own money). If you live in LA, you’ve probably seen one of the ubiquitous TV and digital ads, mailers, or yard signs, often illegally placed in public medians (which is an ethics violation), that his personal fortune has afforded him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Georgia US Senate race will pit Warnock against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will face Republican football legend Herschel Walker for a coveted Senate seat in Georgia after both handily defeated primary challengers on Tuesday to set up a historic, high-stakes showdown. Walker, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, defeated five GOP...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Ons#Ucla Men S Basketball#Nba#Westwood#The G League Elite Camp#Rutgers
KTLA.com

2022 L.A. Fleet Week part four – U.S.S Portland & U.S.S. Essex

Gayle Anderson reports from The Port of Los Angeles where L.A. Fleet Week 2022 preparations are underway, following its cancellation due to the pandemic. The event is timed to coincide with Fleet Week New York for the first time ever. In addition, 2022 L.A. Fleet Week is being celebrated in two locations, The Battleship Iowa Museum and at Berth 46 at The Port of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
csudh.edu

Keynote Speakers Inspire at Commencement 2022

Six distinguished speakers gave words of advice, inspiration, and congratulations at the Commencement 2022 ceremonies in the Dignity Health Sports Park Tennis Stadium. Four of the speakers were CSUDH alumni, and all were eminent leaders from Southern California’s private or public sectors. Michael Lawson, CEO and President of Los...
disneydining.com

Disney Executive Named In FBI Probe As Part of “Cabal” Pulling Political Strings

When it comes to business in Anaheim, California, no one is bigger than Disney. The Disneyland Resort employs thousands of employees and brings millions of dollars into the city every year. For a long time, Disney pretty much got everything they wanted from the local government, including a $1 per year lease on one of its parking garages. Disney pays $1 per year to the city of Anaheim for use of the Mickey and Friends garage and gets to keep the rest of the money — and it currently charges $30 per vehicle, $40 if you want preferred parking.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Eater

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Increase Fines and Punishments for Street Food Vendors

Over the last few decades, legislation surrounding Los Angeles street vendors has remained a contentious issue with local and state legislators. Earlier this month, city officials abruptly closed the El Salvador Corridor’s street food market that operated for 20 years; in mid-2021, the city of Los Angeles shut down the Avenue 26 Market in Lincoln Heights.
purewow.com

The Hands Down, 20 Best Sandwiches in Los Angeles

You know the old adage, “Life is short, eat a sandwich”? OK, we may have made that one up, but in a city filled with as many sammy options as Los Angeles, it’s the motto we live by. From old-school favorites like Italian subs, Jewish pastramis and pork shoulder Cubanos to local inventions like French dips, gluten-free concoctions (how SoCal) and even one named after a beloved NPR host, we hope you don’t have lunch plans. Here, the 20 best sandwiches in Los Angeles.
L.A. Weekly

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach: Local punk vets Fear will be playing their classic The Record album in its entirety, for two nights in a row in Long Beach. Not to be missed. It’s been nine years since Fear rerecorded their classic debut The Record album is The Fear Record. And 22 years since their last album of brand new material — 2000’s American Beer. Yet Lee Ving and crew have consistently gotten out there and performed live. Because we all love “I Love Livin’ in the City” and “I Don’t Care About You.”
LONG BEACH, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
860
Followers
974
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy