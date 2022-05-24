Vogelbach on IL as Bucs recall pitcher, OF makes MLB debut

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The Pirates called up a pair from AAA Tuesday afternoon with one of the most productive players going on the injured list.

Daniel Vogelbach placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain along with relief pitcher Heath Hembree (right calf strain). Left-hand pitcher Cam Alldred designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Mitchell.

Signed late in the offseason to a one-year contract, Vogelbach leads the team with six home runs and is one RBI behind the team lead. Hembree has pitched in 17 games, 13.1 innings, 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 10 strikeouts, nine walks.

Right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras will start on Tuesday against Colorado. He made three appearances in MLB this season, 7.2 innings, three runs allowed, 10 strikeouts and three walks. He started one game with the Pirates at the end of last season throwing three scoreless innings. In AAA in 2022, Contreras has made five starts, 0-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20.1 innings, 13 hits, 11 walks, 24 strikeouts. Contreras came over in the Jameson Taillon trade in the 2021 off-season.

Right fielder Cal Mitchell gets added to the 40-man roster and confirmed he will be in the starting lineup on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was the Pirates second-round pick in 2017 and was hitting .306 in AAA with nine doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI with a .362 OBP and .500 slugging percentage. Mitchell hit .279 last year mostly in AA with 20 doubles, 12 homers and 61 RBI.