New students welcomed at CU

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University welcomed members of the Class of 2026 to the Athens campus on Friday, May 20 for the first Freshman Orientation of the summer.

Hosted by the Concord Orientation Committee, orientation sessions are scheduled throughout the summer until the start of the Fall 2022 Semester on Monday, Aug. 15. In-person events are planned along with a virtual orientation on Thursday, Aug. 4.

For a list of orientation dates and additional information, please visit the following link: https://www.concord.edu/ admissions/admitted-students/orientation-(1).aspx The orientations being held on campus run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The online version is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

During orientation, freshmen meet members of the campus community including faculty and staff from offices such as Financial Aid, the Registrar, and Student Accounts. They receive information on having a photograph taken for their student ID; review and edit their schedule; register to park their car on campus; meet fellow classmates and make new friends.

“It has been a great start to our summer orientations,” stated William Allen, Interim Vice President and Chief Enrollment Officer. “We know this is an exciting time for our new students as we start to welcome them into the Mountain Lion family. Hopefully students feel they are ready to start classes in the fall once they complete orientation.”

New students who have been admitted to Concord for the Fall 2022 semester should register for an orientation session. To register for an orientation session, individuals must first submit their “Reply to Offer of Admission” form and the $50 enrollment deposit. Once the student receives a notification that their deposit has been received, they may log into their application portal to sign up for an orientation session.

For more assistance call 304-384-6031or email orientation@concord.edu.

Students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply. Visit www.concord.edu to learn more about Concord University.

