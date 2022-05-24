State works through permitting to finally build boat launch at Lake Tahuyeh

Plans by the Department of Fish and Wildlife that have been in the works for years to build a small boat launch on Lake Tahuyeh in western Kitsap County have been revived.

Amid ongoing opposition to the project by lake residents, Fish and Wildlife is seeking the necessary permits to build a small boat hand launch on the shore of the lake. The project will go before the Kitsap County Hearing Examiner for a second time on Thursday, with county planners recommending approval of a shoreline substantial development permit and shoreline variance permit, as long as it meets certain conditions.

Residents filed a lawsuit in Kitsap County Superior Court in 2011 to halt the project, arguing that the lake was private. A judge ruled against the residents in the case, and the plan was resurrected.

The proposed project includes an access area with a small boat hand launch on the shore of the lake. In addition to the launch would be a paved entrance to the access site, a small gravel parking lot, an ADA accessible vault toilet adjacent to one asphalt paved ADA parking space, a trail from the parking area to the shore, a stormwater detention basin and a fence along the north property boundary. No new or maintenance dredging would be needed for the project.

WDFW has funding in hand ⁠— a $310,0000 grant from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.

A hearing before the hearing examiner is required to obtain the shoreline permit from Kitsap County, said Brian Calkins, Region 6 Wildlife Program Manager at WDFW.

“In terms of our other water access areas, this would be considered a minimally developed site with only a few parking spaces available,” Calkins said. “This won’t be a place where someone can back a boat trailer into the water. Boats such as canoes, kayaks, and other small craft will need to be carried down a trail to the water.”

Calkins said WDFW is aware of community concerns, which is part of the reason the scope of the development is small. The county classified the project as a substantial development, which necessitates a public hearing ahead of a project.

As part of the process, Kitsap County sought comments on the permit during a 30-day period and received 20 comments. Questions and concerns ranged from whether the state would help pay for fish stocking (it will) to concerns over parking in the area, increased litter and the potential for increased property damage in the area.

“We want to be good neighbors on all of our access areas and do our best to address neighbor concerns when they arise, even on sites that have been in place for many years,” Calkins said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: State works through permitting to finally build boat launch at Lake Tahuyeh