ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

State works through permitting to finally build boat launch at Lake Tahuyeh

By Jessie Darland, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqHvz_0fp2FReu00

Plans by the Department of Fish and Wildlife that have been in the works for years to build a small boat launch on Lake Tahuyeh in western Kitsap County have been revived.

Amid ongoing opposition to the project by lake residents, Fish and Wildlife is seeking the necessary permits to build a small boat hand launch on the shore of the lake. The project will go before the Kitsap County Hearing Examiner for a second time on Thursday, with county planners recommending approval of a shoreline substantial development permit and shoreline variance permit, as long as it meets certain conditions.

Residents filed a lawsuit in Kitsap County Superior Court in 2011 to halt the project, arguing that the lake was private. A judge ruled against the residents in the case, and the plan was resurrected.

The proposed project includes an access area with a small boat hand launch on the shore of the lake. In addition to the launch would be a paved entrance to the access site, a small gravel parking lot, an ADA accessible vault toilet adjacent to one asphalt paved ADA parking space, a trail from the parking area to the shore, a stormwater detention basin and a fence along the north property boundary. No new or maintenance dredging would be needed for the project.

WDFW has funding in hand ⁠— a $310,0000 grant from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.

A hearing before the hearing examiner is required to obtain the shoreline permit from Kitsap County, said Brian Calkins, Region 6 Wildlife Program Manager at WDFW.

“In terms of our other water access areas, this would be considered a minimally developed site with only a few parking spaces available,” Calkins said. “This won’t be a place where someone can back a boat trailer into the water. Boats such as canoes, kayaks, and other small craft will need to be carried down a trail to the water.”

Calkins said WDFW is aware of community concerns, which is part of the reason the scope of the development is small. The county classified the project as a substantial development, which necessitates a public hearing ahead of a project.

As part of the process, Kitsap County sought comments on the permit during a 30-day period and received 20 comments. Questions and concerns ranged from whether the state would help pay for fish stocking (it will) to concerns over parking in the area, increased litter and the potential for increased property damage in the area.

“We want to be good neighbors on all of our access areas and do our best to address neighbor concerns when they arise, even on sites that have been in place for many years,” Calkins said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: State works through permitting to finally build boat launch at Lake Tahuyeh

Comments / 0

Related
KXRO.com

Multiple road projects outside Hoquiam to impact traffic

Travelers who use State Route 109 between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores will want to plan for additional travel time. Until further notice, a 25-mph speed limit and one-way alternating traffic is in place approaching Grass Creek Bridge. During an in-depth inspection of the structure, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge...
q13fox.com

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kitsap County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Kitsap County, WA
Cars
County
Kitsap County, WA
Local
Washington Cars
q13fox.com

Pierce County again approves homeless 'safe parking zone' legislation

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Pierce County Council unanimously approved legislation for safe parking zones, with the aim of getting people living in their cars from parking on city streets. Cars that some argue are clogging up neighborhood streets can instead park in designated, legal parking zones. The Council approved safe...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Three WSDOT workers honored for lifesaving Blewett Pass rescue

WENATCHEE — Three Washington State Department of Transportation workers received commendations last week for their part in rescuing a missing woman trapped in the snow on Blewett Pass. Aaron Byrd, Koby Todd, and Gunnar Lantz worked together to locate 68-year-old Lynell McFarland last November, four days after her car...
WENATCHEE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Exploring Waterfalls and Fossils in East Whatcom County

Having grown up in Whatcom County and worked with property maps for the Whatcom County Assessor for almost 10 years, I thought I knew the county fairly well. Yet I hadn’t heard of the Racehorse Falls until another friend posted a family picture at a location I didn’t recognize — with stunning waterfalls behind them. I learned there are two ways to see the waterfalls: one fairly easy and family-friendly and the other requiring more wear and tear, plus a trek into water.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
emeraldcityjournal.com

Why is This Seattle Highway Exit an Accident Magnet?

The I-5 off-ramp at the Seattle Convention Center is a frequent site of car accidents. So much that many residents have begun asking why this is so. Although the DOT has made various modifications, this off-ramp continues to be a wrecking ball. At least one risky road or crossroads may...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Boat Launch#Property Damage#Vehicles#Ada#Wdfw
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor and Pacific County rates drop but tie for 2nd highest in the state

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County were tied for the second highest unemployment rate in the state, but both saw their unemployment rates drop. According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, only Ferry County at 8.2% had a higher unemployment rate in April than Grays Harbor and Pacific County at 6.6%.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harborview Drive reopens in both directions

After nearly three months, traffic is flowing in both directions through downtown Gig Harbor. Harborview Drive, the city’s main drag, was closed in the southbound direction on Feb. 28 to resume construction of a $2.2 million roundabout at its intersection with Stinson Avenue. Drivers were diverted to a long detour via Borgen Boulevard and the west side of Highway 16. Northbound vehicles continued to navigate through the project.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
northcoastnews.com

Smashed windows reported in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police Department officers are on patrol to try to stop a rash of vandalism to the storefronts of local businesses. Fourteen active businesses in Aberdeen have had their windows broken since Friday, April 1, according to APD Lt. Steve Timmons. “The areas of the broken windows have been directed...
q13fox.com

Crews knock down fire at Walmart near Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Central Pierce Fire and Rescue (CPFR) crews put out a small fire at a Walmart just south of Puyallup Wednesday morning. At around 2:30 a.m., CPFR responded to reports of a fire at the Walmart Supercenter on 165th and Meridian on South Hill. Everyone inside the...
PUYALLUP, WA
My Clallam County

Killer whale in Port Angeles Harbor is well known to whale experts

PORT ANGELES – There’s been a huge amount of buzz all day about an orca whale that found its way into the canal at the McKinley paper mill last night and hung around until about 9:00 this morning. A video shot by Sheriff’s Sgt. John Hollis and shared to our Facebook page has 24,000 views and hundreds of shares.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Glass under Space Needle floor washed for first time

Trained professionals strapped on ropes and hung underneath the glass floor of the Space Needle to clean it for the first time since the rotating floor was installed in 2018. A crew with Skyscraper Window Cleaning took to cleaning the 176 tons of rotating glass on Wednesday, all while dangling 500 feet above the Seattle Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Bear That Evaded Capture for Years Is Caught, Killed

The unnaturally large black bear that evaded capture on the Eastside for more than two years was trapped and killed near Issaquah last week, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The 5-year-old bear was captured in the Squak Mountain area, where he was spotted raiding garbage, bird feeders and fruit trees dozens of times over nearly three years, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
ISSAQUAH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: What to do with West Seattle’s Fauntleroy ferry terminal?

It’s time to end the chaos in West Seattle, and I’m not talking about the closed high bridge. I’m talking about the Fauntleroy ferry terminal. The old terminal needs to go. “It has timber pilings that need to be replaced,” the Washington State Ferries’ Hadley Rodero said. “It is not built to current seismic standards, and it’s also a really small dock. The dock holds 80 cars. The ferries that serve that route carry 124 cars.”
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy