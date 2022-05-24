ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Nimmo to Philadelphia Phillies a Possibility This Offseason?

By Lauren Amour
 3 days ago

Could the Mets' center fielder join his division rivals this offseason? One MLB Insider thinks so.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will become a free agent following the 2022 MLB season.

The 29-year-old is currently slashing .297/.391/.448 with three home runs and 15 RBI this season, and the speedy leadoff hitter could fill holes on multiple teams around the league.

“You are going to see a big chase for Nimmo,” sports agent Scott Boras said .

Mets' division rival Philadelphia Phillies could be a team that chases after Nimmo, considering they are in desperate need of a productive leadoff hitter and good defensive center fielder.

As originally reported by Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation , MLB Insider Jon Heyman was recently quoted on The Show: A NY Post Baseball Podcast, stating "…Philly is a team I’ve heard. Now I mentioned that on Twitter, the Phillies, and I got a lot of pushback from their fans."

Heyman also mentioned the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers as potential suitors for Nimmo.

However, Mets' owner Steve Cohen might also make a large push to re-sign Nimmo in the offseason, or the Phillies could be satisfied with what 2016 first overall pick Mickey Moniak brings to the position upon his return to the lineup.

Until then, expect Philadelphia to remain in the mix for potential center field candidates.

